HOLTON — Montague's wrestling team performed well at Saturday's Holton Red Devil Duals, although the Wildcats had a 1-4 record due to not being able to fill all the weight classes.
The 'Cats earned their only victory against Union by a 54-27 score. Montague lost close matches to Greenville (42-37), Montabella (42-36), Belding (39-33) and Orchard View (37-27).
"We were in every dual and won the majority of matches wrestled," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "Forfeits just haunted us."
Kevin Roll and Cale Coppess each posted perfect 5-0 marks for Montague, and Aidan Perreault and Max Dahl each went 4-1. Presley Davis won both of her matches.