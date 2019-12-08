Montague’s wrestling team looks to be a smaller group again this season, with the graduation of five seniors and departure of two others to focus on other sports. Coach Kris Maddox is looking forward to seeing what his young group can do.

The Wildcats graduated the bulk of their upper and middle weight wrestlers, including state qualifier Braeden Kahl, and Maddox said their leadership will be missed as much as their production.

“The maturity they brought to the room was key in development of the team,” Maddox said.

Also gone are senior Clay Jancek, who will focus on training for track and field, and sophomore Aaron Rolf, who will play basketball this year.

That leaves the Wildcats with four returning wrestlers, no seniors on the roster, and only two juniors. Sophomore regional qualifier Cale Coppess is the most experienced of the group and will be eyeing the next step, a trip to state.

Cale is naturally a leader in the room with his work ethic,” Maddox said. “We will look to see who is going to step up and take charge of this young team.”

Fellow lower weight wrestler Aiden Perrault will be Coppess’s sparring partner, which should improve both athletes. Also back are junior Max Dahl, who wrestled as a freshman and will likely step into Kahl’s old weight class, and junior Logan Fairchild.

However, Maddox is also excited about a new group of young grapplers. Sophomore Kevin Roll, who will likely wrestle at 103 pounds, has shown off a strong work ethic early in the season and Maddox hopes for big things in his future.

He’s joined by a large group of freshmen. Michael Moore and Tristen Winkleblack will try to capitalize on a hard off-season of work, and Owen Fairchild will also be a factor for the Wildcats. Two girls also join the team this year, including an eighth-grade state placer from last year, Presley Davis. Natalie Bassett is also on the team. Both will fill in spots in the lineup before preparing for the state girls finals, set for February.

“It amazes me how hard these two work every day,” Maddox said of his two female wrestlers.

While the Wildcats have no illusions of competing at the team level at the top of the West Michigan Conference, and certainly not while rival Whitehall continues to be a powerhouse, the Wildcats are focusing on improving their skill level each day.

“Every one of these kids that come out and wrestle deserve a ton of credit,” Maddox said. “They work hard day in and day out. Some are here to get better for other sports, and I commend them for that. Those are the unselfish ‘true blue’ athletes we want at Montague.

We are a young team, but a very hardworking, dedicated young team. Most these kids already have wrestling experience and it shows the first week of practice. Every day is a fun day and I hope each of the kids continue to buy into the process.”

The Wildcats will have a full schedule, including their two highlight home meets, the holiday Mat Cat Classic on Dec. 28 and the Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals on Jan. 25. Invitationals at Hemlock, Montabella and Ravenna are also big ones on the slate.