WYOMING — Montague wrestled well Wednesday at the Godwin Heights Quad, scoring a dual win over Grandville, 36-30, and coming up just short against Shelby, 37-36.

The Wildcats rallied from a big early deficit against Shelby to take a 35-32 lead going into the final bout, but the Tigers scored a clutch victory to come away with the win.

Still, it was a successful night for Montague, which saw seven of the 10 wrestlers in the lineup post 2-0 records. Kevin Roll, Aidan Perreault, Tristan Winkleblack, Owen Fairchild, Cale Coppess and Max Dahl each were perfect for the evening.

"This young group of almost all freshman and sophomores continue to fight," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "I’m really proud of this hard-working group."

Also for Montague, girls wrestlers Presley Davis and Natalie Bassett went 2-0 at a girls' dual meet at Union.

"These two battle day in and day out in our room and always come back ready for more," Maddox said of the duo.