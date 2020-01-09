WYOMING — Montague earned a 1-1 record Wednesday at the Godwin Heights Quad, edging the host Eagles 42-40 and falling 58-18 to Hart.
The Wildcats' victory was an exciting one that came down to the final bout. Montague's top wrestlers were big in the win, as Cale Coppess and Aidan Perreault each picked up pin victories. Michael Moore also won by pin. Another key bout came at 171 pounds, where Max Dahl won by disqualification. Also winning for the Wildcats were Kevin Roll, Tristan Winkleblack and Max Dahl, by forfeit.
Against Hart, Montague won four bouts. Dahl, Perreault and Roll each picked up wins to go 2-0 on the night, and Owen Fairchild won his bout at 125 pounds.