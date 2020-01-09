WHITEHALL — Whitehall hasn't let anything slow its dominance down this year, even a move up from Division 3 to Division 2.

Indeed, the Vikings have climbed the rankings to the same #3 spot they finished last season occupying in D-3, and they sure looked like it Wednesday as they blanked both Shelby and Manistee at their home quad. The scores were 83-0 in the Shelby match and 81-0 against Manistee.

"That was kind of the goal coming in, to try to be undefeated in all 28 matches," Whitehall coach Collin Zeerip said. "They responded pretty well. Hopefully we use that momentum to roll into the weekend."

