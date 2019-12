MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer finished in third place last Saturday at its home invitational, scoring a total of 681.28 points.

The Rockets’ point total was 65 behind champion Mona Shores and 55 behind runner-up Cedar Springs.

R-P had a strong opening round, with 219.1 points, but struggled in round two, accruing 10 penalty points to knock its score down to 187.58. The Rockets bounced back with a solid final round of 278.6 points.