HOLTON — Whitehall's reign atop the Greater Muskegon Athletic Association ended Saturday thanks to an overwhelming effort by the longtime runner-up Reeths-Puffer Rockets.

Placing 10 wrestlers into the finals, the Rockets easily defeated Whitehall, 253.5-217, to win the GMAA title, stopping the Vikings' streak of championships at 13. Montague finished in fifth place.

"I've been coaching here many years," Rockets' coach Matt Brink said. "This is my 18th year, 14th as head coach, and they've won it since I've started being the head coach. We were probably second 10 or 11 of those times. Finally getting this victory is huge for me and for my team."

R-P had eight of its wrestlers claim city titles, led by 119-pounder Jacob Blawat. He narrowly escaped Montague's Cale Coppess in the finals, 6-4, scoring four points in the final minute to break a 2-2 tie.

Blawat's win kept him on course to join an exclusive fraternity of four-time champs next year if he can win again. Only six grapplers have accomplished that feat, most recently Whitehall's Reiley Brown, from 2013-16.

Rocket champions also included Colby Stephenson, Hunter McCall, Alex Chipman, Kaden Edwards, Thade Radosa, Jimmy Rozycki, and Caleb McNeil.

Whitehall had a stroke of bad luck before the meet when Jacob Haynes fell ill and was unable to go. The Vikings also struggled in the early rounds, surrendering badly needed points.

However, it wasn't all bad for the Vikes. Whitehall had four wrestlers claim championships, including Aiden Weiler, Max Brown and Ira Jenkins, who each moved to 2-for-2 at the city meet. Dylan Osborn, a sophomore, also earned a city title.

Montague had a pair of finalists, Logan Fairchild and Coppess, each of whom took second place.

For a full wrap-up of the GMAA action Saturday, pick up a copy of next week's White Lake Beacon or buy our e-edition.