MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer earned an impressive rivalry win in thrilling style last Saturday against Mona Shores, as Caden Brainard scored the game-winning goal in overtime to deliver a 5-4 victory.

The goal was Brainard’s second of the night, along with two assists, as he stole the show in a much-needed win for the Rockets.

The Rockets never trailed on the night, but Mona Shores was twice able to erase two-goal deficits, first doing so in the second period and then again late, miraculously getting on the board twice in a 45-second span in the final moments to force overtime. R-P was able to bounce back to pick up the win.

Nolan Convertini and Navarre Klint each scored a goal and had two assists for R-P in the win. The Rockets doubled up Shores in shots on goal, 38-19.