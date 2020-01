MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer scored a key O-K Rue Conference win Wednesday, edging Grand Rapids Catholic Central 2-1.

The Rockets led 2-0 early on and were able to hang on for the victory.

Matt Herniman scored R-P's first goal, and later assisted the second, giving Quinn Fowler a hand for a score.

R-P is tied for first place with West Ottawa in the O-K Rue with a 2-1 record and is 11-3-1 overall.