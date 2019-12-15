MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer got off to a quick start Wednesday night against Grand Rapids Christian, scoring three first-period goals en route to a 4-2 win.

The Rockets (5-2) got on the board twice in the first five minutes of the game, with a goal each from Brad Egeler and Conner Hilliker. Matt Herniman scored a third R-P goal later in the period to put the Rockets ahead 3-0.

The Eagles came back with two second-period goals, but R-P maintained the lead the rest of the way, with Herniman scoring his second goal of the game early in the third period to give his team some cushion.

Herniman also had an assist in the game, and Nolan Convertini passed out three assists. Nick Meyering made 19 saves to earn the win.

Rockets split

games at Cadillac

CADILLAC — Reeths-Puffer split its two games last weekend at the Cadillac tournament, losing 4-2 to Capital City last Friday before downing Cadillac 9-1 last Saturday.

The Rockets had five second-period goals in the Cadillac game and outshot the Vikings 34-11. Caden Brainard and Nolan Convertini each had two goals for R-P, and Quinn Fowler, Navarre Klint, Conner Hilliker, Blaine Hynde and Christopher Hawkins each got on the board as well. Hawkins had four assists and Klint, Hilliker and Matt Herniman added two apiece.

R-P never led against Capital City, but did get two goals from Caden Brainard. Navarre Klint had assists on both tallies. Each team was whistled for seven penalties in the game.