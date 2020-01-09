MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer earned its fourth straight win in dominating style Wednesday, pounding West Ottawa 8-1.
The Rockets (9-2-1, 1-1 O-K Rue Division) only outshot the Panthers 32-27, but made their attempts count, scoring four times in the first period to take early command of the game.
R-P scored twice in a six-second span late in the first period to cap off that early outburst. Matt Herniman had the first of the two goals, and Nolan Convertini had the second. Quinn Fowler assisted both goals, and Herniman also had an assist on Convertini's.
Fowler had a huge night overall, scoring twice and earning three assists. Convertini added two goals and two assists. Herniman had a goal and two assists, and Navarre Klint and Conner Hilliker each had a goal and an assist.
Nick Meyering made 26 saves in an impressive performance in goal.