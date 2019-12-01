MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer completed a 2-0 season-opening weekend last Saturday by defeating Kenowa Hills 5-3 in its home opener.

Despite being outshot 34-21 by the Knights, the Rockets earned the win on Conner Hilliker’s game-winning goal with 8:17 to go. R-P added an empty-net goal by Navarre Klint in the final minute.

Nick Meyering had a strong game in goal, saving 31 of those 34 Knights’ shots. Klint had three assists to go with his empty-netter, and Hilliker and Matt Herniman had two goals apiece. Quinn Fowler had two assists.

Rockets pound

East Kentwood

KENTWOOD — Reeths-Puffer opened its season last Friday night with a 9-0 blowout of East Kentwood.

The Rockets scored five goals in the first period and four in the second before the contest ended by mercy rule.

R-P outshot the Falcons 30-7 in the game. Quinn Fowler had a huge night with three goals and two assists. Matt Herniman scored a goal and assisted five others. Christopher Hawkins and Caden Brainard each had a goal and three assists. Conner Hilliker scored twice. Nick Meyering earned the shutout with seven saves.