MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer’s fast start came to a screeching halt Wednesday night at L.C. Walker Arena, as the Rockets were pounded 6-1 by Byron Center.

What was different? Coach Bill Zalba made no bones about that.

“Effort (was different),” Zalba said. “We knew coming in that they would be our toughest test this year. They’re a solid team. Good coach, good team. Before the game, I told them, we had to go out there and make a statement, and we didn’t.

“It comes down to effort and competing, and we just didn’t have it. The frustrating part is, I know we do, but we just didn’t have it tonight.”

Compounding the Rockets’ frustration is that they spent the bulk of the second and third periods on the power play, as the visiting Bulldogs racked up 16 penalty minutes in the game. However, out of all those advantages, R-P really only had one scoring chance, and the Bulldogs picked up a shorthanded goal late in the second period by Carson Vincent to make it 4-1 and effectively clinch the game.

Byron Center dominated the opening period, taking a 3-0 lead into the locker room. The Rockets (3-1) came back with a better second period, scoring their lone goal of the game with 6:29 to play on an impressive move by Caden Brainard to knife through the Bulldog defense, but the shorthanded tally by Byron Center killed any momentum generated.

“Our power play has been solid the first three games,” Zalba said. “We’ve had some success on it. Tonight, it just didn’t bounce our way. They threw a different look at us, and our guys didn’t react. When that happens, it just comes down to competing, and outworking them. They wanted it more. They were hungrier than us tonight.”

The Bulldogs continued sending players to the penalty box in the third period, but the Rockets were unable to do anything with it. Byron Center scored its own power-play goal halfway through the period and put in a breakaway score in the late minutes for good measure.

Zalba said he hopes the lopsided defeat serves as a wake-up call to his team.

“That’s the way we want to take it,” Zalba said. “I told them, it’s good that it’s the fourth game and not the 24th game. We can’t just go out there and go through the motions and (think) the puck’s always going to bounce our way. We have to go out there and out-compete and outwork the other team. Because we’re not good enough, not skilled enough, to go out there and beat teams like that on skill alone.”

The Rockets were set to soon find out if Wednesday’s loss snapped them back into form, because they competed over the weekend at the Cadillac Tournament. As if that wasn’t enough, Zalba said a couple of the team’s top players weren’t available due to other school activities going on, so the Rockets would see some younger guys get playing time at the event.

However, regardless of circumstance, the coach was adamant Wednesday’s performance wouldn’t be repeated.

“I can assure you these guys know it and it won’t happen again,” Zalba said. “I pride myself on that. I never was the best player, I never was the most skilled player, but I knew I could always go out and compete with anyone, and that’s all I ask from these guys. You’re never going to be the best player against everybody, but you can control how hard you work.”

Rockets move to 3-0

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer earned its second shutout in its first three games last Saturday, blanking Lowell/Caledonia by a 3-0 score.

The Rockets scored all three of their goals in a 4:30 span of the third period, getting one each from Navarre Klint, Quinn Fowler and Dylan Stawski. Klint assisted each of the other two goals, and Christopher Hawkins also had two assists.

Nick Meyering earned his second shutout by making 23 saves. The Rockets recorded 32 shots on goal.