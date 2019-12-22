MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer tied Bay City last Saturday evening, 5-5, to complete a disappointing weekend at 0-1-1.

The Rockets gave up two goals to the Wolves in the final 7:30 of play to settle for the tie.

R-P had rallied from a 3-1 second-period deficit with four consecutive goals in a span of under nine minutes of game time prior to Bay City’s late surge. Caden Brainard and Navarre Klint each scored twice in that run, with Quinn Fowler assisting on two of those goals.

Matt Herniman scored R-P’s first goal of the game, which was the only score by either team in the opening period. Fowler assisted that one as well.

Each team had 35 shots on goal in the game.

Rockets drop game

to Midland

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lost a high-scoring battle to Midland last Friday night, 5-4, snapping a modest two-game winning streak.

The Rockets never led in the game, but rallied to tie the score at three by the end of the second period with two late goals by Navarre Klint. The Chemics, though, responded by taking the lead for good early in the third.

Klint scored his third goal of the game with 23 seconds to play, cutting Midland’s lead to one, but R-P couldn’t get an equalizer.

Sam Benner also scored for the Rockets in the game, with Klint assisting.