MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer took the championship at the weekend's Stan Konrad Memorial Tournament at Lakeshore Sports Center, defeating Grand Rapids Christian 3-2 in triple overtime on Friday and knocking off Grand Haven 4-1 on Saturday.

In the championship game, the Rockets took control early with two goals in the first 5:05 of the game, cruising to the win. Conner Hilliker scored twice for the Rockets in the win. Caden Brainard had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Hawkins had two assists. R-P twice scored shorthanded. Nick Meyering made 19 saves.

The win was all the more impressive given R-P had had to play three overtimes the night before in a victory over the Eagles. The Rockets erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period of that game before winning the contest in the overtimes.

Nolan Convertini scored twice in the win, including the game-winning goal. Quinn Fowler scored the equalizer in the third period. Fowler also assisted both of Convertini's goals, and Matt Herniman had two assists as well. Nick Meyering made 34 saves in the win to start an ironman-type weekend performance.