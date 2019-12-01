MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lacrosse is less than a decade old as a program, but on Nov. 15, they inked their first Division I athlete.

Senior Evan Moskwa signed with Cleveland State lacrosse on that day, with a ceremony being held at the high school.

Moskwa said he long considered himself a football player first, but when lacrosse came to the school during his middle school days, he found himself drawn to the sport and ultimately fell in love with it even over the gridiron. Starting in eighth grade, he said, playing lacrosse in college became his goal.

“It means a lot, especially after putting in so many hours, so many practices, so many summers of hard work,” Moskwa said. “I’m glad I could be the first for this program.

“(I) just (love) how fast it is. Especially when you push in transition, being able to go out there and be physical and scoring goals, winning face-offs, just doing the whole packages.”

Moskwa has improved at a blistering pace on the lacrosse field — his junior season was his first as a star-level player for R-P — and his top skill is winning face-offs, which he did at an incredible rate this past season.

“When you go to all the camps that he went to, just what he drew out of it, the hard work he put in, it just shows you how good kids can get at an aspect of the game and get them somewhere,” R-P coach Bob Walters said. “You don’t have to be the best player on the field all around at everything. He’s a really good scorer and his face-off techniques are mind-boggling, how good they got.”

Moskwa is also an effective scorer, eclipsing the 50-goal mark this past season.

The senior Rocket, who also played quarterback in football the past three seasons, said he had several offers from schools at the Division III and Division II levels, but apart from the opportunity to play at the highest level, what stood out to him about CSU was the passion of coach Andy German.

“Everything about Cleveland State lacrosse is really what I enjoyed,” Moskwa said. “Especially coach German really being a great guy and getting everybody fired up about Cleveland State lacrosse. I really just loved everything about it.”

By joining the Vikings’ program, Moskwa joins another very young program — Cleveland State lacrosse is actually even younger than the Rockets, having begun play in 2017 — and, like the Rockets, one on the rise. CSU is an independent in lacrosse and plays a consistently challenging schedule. Last season the team had an 8-7 record, with five of the defeats coming to ranked teams. CSU hosted then-#1 Penn State during the season and lost by just four goals, 15-11.

Walters said he’s pleased Moskwa was also focused on finding a place that suited him academically, and also that he is near enough that the Rockets could travel to see him play.

“When he was telling me about it, he’d always tell me about the academic things that were in his interest that the schools had,” Walters said. “I was just really glad he was keeping that in mind and that it wasn’t just all about lacrosse...What he was looking for in general, all together, I just know he’s going to be successful.”

Walters said, in addition to his face-off technique, the trait that will most help Moskwa succeed is his toughness.

“He’s just tenacious,” Walters said. “The face-off is like that. You get down in the dirt and you fight for that ball. He’ll fight to the end.”

Before he heads to Ohio, though, Moskwa has his senior season of lacrosse to play. The Rockets lost a close battle to Spring Lake in last year’s regional semifinals, and will certainly have their eye on a longer postseason run this time, with Moskwa one of the biggest reasons why.

“If he just what he brought last year, that would be enough,” Walters said. “But he’s probably going to win a higher percentage of his face-offs. He’s going to be challenged when we play the Rockfords. They’re going to know about this, and he’s going to step up to that. He’s going to be able to bring us much more confidence. With a face-off guy, that’s what you need, is pure confidence out there.

“I’m really hoping that, and I know he will, work on all aspects of his game, because every aspect of his game at the college level needs to be improved at that point. He’s a very good passer, good at defense, but those things that don’t stand out as much, I’m sure he’s going to be working on this year.”

Moskwa said his individual goals for the season are pretty simple: Win face-offs, score goals, win games. In sum, “going out there and being a bad lacrosse player,” Moskwa said.