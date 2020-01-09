MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer swept its home quad Wednesday evening with a close 35-21 win over Jenison and a 54-30 victory over Spring Lake.
The Spring Lake match saw only three matches wrestled due to the Lakers' small roster and R-P's own vacancies at the three smallest weight classes.
The Rockets had several wrestlers earn 2-0 records. Kaden Edwards was the night's standout, earning two victories by pin, and Hunter McCall also had an impressive night, with a pin and a major decision. R-P had four other perfect wrestlers, each of whom gained forfeit wins against Spring Lake. Jimmy Rozycki scored a technical fall, Thade Radosa had a major decision, and Payton Dobben and Colby Stephenson each earned decisions in their other matches.