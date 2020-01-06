ALLENDALE — Reeths-Puffer earned the top spot at Saturday's Allendale Invitational by scoring 189 team points and putting 10 wrestlers onto the podium.

An individual highlight for the Rockets was 119-pounder Jacob Blawat earning his 100th career victory in his fifth-place match.

Three Rockets earned weight-class titles: Thade Radosa (145 pounds), Jimmy Rozycki (152) and Colby Stephenson (189). Radosa pinned Hart's Jerry Brandel in the finals for his championship; Rozycki defeated Fremont's Chase Knudsen by a 5-1 decision; and Stephenson blanked Chippewa Hills' Gabe Petoskey 4-0 in the finals.

A fourth wrestler, Caleb McNeil, was the runner-up at 160.

Payton Dobben picked up third-place awards at 171, and Blawat, Noah McKinnon (135) and Kaden Edwards (140) each finished fifth. Greg Maynard (103) and Alex Chipman (135) each placed sixth.