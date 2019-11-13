Today

Snow showers. High near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.