It was a largely successful soccer season in the White Lake area, and with the wins came a large amount of all-conference honors. Eight players claimed first team honors, including four from Whitehall.
The Vikings, who finished second in the league, placed Brendan Bentz, Julian Pruett, Sam Stevens and Taden Brandel onto the first team. In addition, Casey Lownds and Evan Mikkelson earned honorable mention.
Brandel led the Vikings in scoring, with 10 goals and eight assists, despite playing multiple positions during the season as Whitehall tweaked its lineup during an injury-plagued season. He himself played hurt most of the season, coach Bryan Mahan said.
“He could turn with strength and do what he wanted with the ball,” Mahan said of Brandel.
Bentz scored seven goals and had six assists during the season and also claimed all-district honors. Mahan called Bentz “our physical leader on the field. He controlled the middle of the field with speed, skill and toughness.”
Pruett had three goals and two assists and was named all-district. A team captain, he was considered the toughest player on the field.
“(He) would never back down to anyone. Ever,” Mahan said of Pruett. “He will do anything to win. Combined with his skill, (he) is a formidable opponent.”
Stevens recorded seven shutouts in goal and made impressive plays on the ball. His best plays, though, probably went unnoticed because he got himself in such good position that they were easy to make.
“He has a crazy sense on breakaways that allow him to stop so many of them,” Mahan said. “A gifted goalie.”
Lownds scored a pair of goals from his defenseman spot, proving effective at keeping opponents from getting near the goal. Mikkelson played sweeper, taking over the position midseason, and became something of a coach on the field. Whitehall surrendered only three goals in the five games he played the position, including a shutout win over Western Michigan Christian.
Reeths-Puffer had four players honored from its district championship team, including second team all-state pick Jaxon Carpenter.
Carpenter was the Rockets’ top scorer, compiling 23 goals and 12 assists and serving as the centerpiece of R-P’s offense.
“This was a great year for Jaxon’s scoring to explode like never before,” Knapp said. “The vast majority of our possession and scoring went through Jaxon. He has always been a playmaker, but this year he became a dangerous goal-scorer.”
Defenseman Thade Radosa also earned an all-state spot, with honorable mention. Despite that, Radosa didn’t get first team all-O-K Black Conference, settling for honorable mention. As a defenseman, Radosa didn’t rack up stats, perhaps contributing to that oversight, though he did score a pair of goals.
“Thade’s greatest asset was his speed and overall competitive mentality,” Rockets’ coach Keith Knapp said.
First-teamers were Aidan McHugh, Bradley Stephenson and Carpenter.
McHugh, a team captain, played midfield, mostly defensively, so he only scored one goal. However, the Rockets’ defensive performances in most games spoke for themselves regarding his impact on the game.
Stephenson, a third-year varsity player, used his speed and skill to affect the game from both the defensive position and, later in the season, in the midfield.
“He finished with four goals and two assists, while playing a vital role in our defense and team possession,” Knapp said.
Montague placed Brenden Mahoney onto the all-WMC first team. Mahoney tied for the Wildcats’ team lead in goals, with 14, and assists, with 10. He had four goals in WMC action.