MONTAGUE — Montague controlled Monday’s contest against Pentwater and won the game by mercy rule, 10-2, but Wildcats’ coach Brandon Mahoney said afterward that his team is still working on developing a killer instinct.

“I think sometimes we go into matches already sold on the outcome,” Mahoney said. “You have to be careful...We can’t (do) the sloppy things we did here that our athleticism let us correct and still keep possession. At Whitehall, that won’t happen. We have to be clean, we have to be more precise. We have to finish those easy ones.”

Things got off to an expected start when the Wildcats’ Blake Hutson scored on a shot that deflected off the hands of Falcon keeper Brandon Macher. It was the first of four goals for the sophomore Hutson, who has the ability to be a big-time scorer but hasn’t often gotten the chance to show it this season.

Mahoney said he is hopeful the outburst by Hutson will lead to more success in the future, and credited Hutson for great effort throughout the game.

“Blake pushed the entire match,” Mahoney said. “He plays 100 percent regardless of who we play...He just needs a little more confidence. It helps scoring some goals tonight. If he could score some against some tougher conference opponents, it would definitely give him some confidence.”

After Hutson’s opening goal, Kevin Roll put one in when a loose ball found him in a perfect position to score. Justin Demarais added two goals in a 2:35 span, then James Nuttall scored. At 5-0, it appeared the rout was on.

Pentwater briefly pushed back, scoring twice late in the half to cut it to 5-2. However, Huston answered with a pair of goals, including one with 15 seconds to go before halftime, to give the Wildcats control once again.

Lance Grattafiori opened the second-half scoring, fielding his own shot after it bounced off the right post and back at him. Late in the second half, the Wildcats put the contest away with goals by Nik Lipka and Hutson again.

For Montague, wins are nice, but the Wildcats know they need to play much better in order to make a postseason run. Mahoney said he’s already seen the kind of team he believes the Wildcats can be, when they won a tournament at Kent City last month.

“We were down three goals (in the title game) and came back to win,” Mahoney said of that tournament. “I’m waiting for that team to show back up. We’ve talked about it at practice and we’ve talked about it on our social media account. We need to be that team I know can be here, that can possess the ball, play smart.”

The Wildcats had planned on facing Whitehall Tuesday, but that match was wiped out by heavy rain and rescheduled for this week. Mahoney said his team is always fired up to play their rivals.

“We’re looking forward to the Whitehall match,” Mahoney said. “We always do. It’s always tough, but we always look forward to it. There are a lot of boys on the team now that are friends with the boys on that team. They play club together.”

Whitehall vs.

Montague PPD

Tuesday’s scheduled Montague/Whitehall soccer game was postponed due to heavy rains. The game has been rescheduled for this Tuesday, Oct. 8.