MONTAGUE — Montague seemed to have Tri-County right where it wanted the Vikings at halftime of Wednesday’s pre-district soccer game at Montague. The Wildcats had scored in the first two minutes on a quick goal by Brenden Mahoney, and were deadlocked at halftime.

However, Tri-County dominated the second half, racking up scoring chances and eventually cashing several in to eliminate the Wildcats by a 5-1 score.

“At halftime, we were right there,” Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. “We just had some miscues there. I knew, and the boys knew, we could play with them. But you make the small mistakes when it comes district time, you can’t.

“On a different day, it might have been our match. I still think, overall, the boys did well. I’m happy for them. I wish we could’ve played a few more matches for the seniors.”

Brenden Mahoney’s quick-strike goal to start the game pulled Montague (6-10-1) ahead, but Tri-County wasted little time returning the favor, executing a perfect corner kick to score on a header. Tri-County nearly put in a go-ahead goal with nine minutes to play before the half on a great tap-in effort off a Viking’s back foot, but that shot hit the crossbar.

Mahoney said the Wildcats had some opportunities to score as well, thanks to Tri-County’s keeper’s aggressive play, but weren’t able to take advantage.

“We had a couple where, if we’d shot earlier, their keeper came really far out,” Mahoney said. “It’s kind of a love/hate situation. I don’t like when keepers come out that far, because all it takes is someone with a good, accurate foot.”

The Wildcats would later see that exact play work against them, when Tri-County scored the final goal of the game on a lob shot because keeper Matthew Noel was far out of the box, although by that point the game was decided.

Tri-County nearly took the lead again in the first minute after halftime when a shot bounced off a post and deflected off Noel towards the net, but the keeper was able to chase the ball down before it went in. Montague dodged another land mine a few minutes later when a perfect Tri-County pass landed in between two different Vikings positioned to put it in for an easy goal.

With 22:34 to play, Tri-County finally cashed one in when #7 retrieved a ball bouncing off players in the box and scored. The Vikings scored again with 15 minutes to play when Noel went down trying to make a play and a shot bounced off a Wildcat defender and into the net.

Mahoney said even though Noel didn’t record a lot of victories as Montague keeper, he performed well in the position, especially given how little experience Noel had there when he was moved to that spot.

“Matt hasn’t played keeper a lot, and we threw him in this year as a senior,” Mahoney said. “He did well. It’s tough going into a bigger match. There’s nerves, whether you’re playing Whitehall or Tri-County.”

When the game was over, the Wildcats could begin looking forward to next season. Only three seniors were on this year’s roster, and Mahoney said most of the remainder is excited to return to what should be an improved team in 2020.

“We have 16 sophomores, and pretty much all of them have told me they want to come back,” Mahoney said. “The juniors feel bad for the seniors, but they’re all saying, ‘Coach, I don’t want to turn my uniform in. I’m playing next year.’ I love the attitude about that...If you know you’re coming back, that’s fantastic.

“This is my fifth year coaching, and, hands down, the most enjoyable group of kids to coach. To get 32 kids out here and not have a few punches thrown and not have bad attitudes at practice, was refreshing. A good group of boys. I’d love to have them all back again.”

Rockets take

out Coopersville

MUSKEGON —Reeths-Puffer moved on to the district semifinals with a Friday night win over Coopersville, 7-1.

R-P dominated the game, outshooting the visiting Broncos 33-3.

Jaxon Carpenter led the Rockets with three goals. Andrew Storck scored twice, and Jake Farrell and J.P. DeAlcantara each had a goal.

The Rockets will face Whitehall Tuesday in the district semifinals.