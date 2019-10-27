GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer played a tough, gritty game Wednesday in the Division 2 regional semifinal against #5-ranked Byron Center, and but for one set piece by the Bulldogs, might have gotten it to overtime.

Given a free kick shortly past midfield nine minutes into the second half, Byron Center executed a beautiful play that saw Trung Son Nguyen feed an open Andrew Dykstra for an easy goal that proved the difference in a 1-0 game.

Reeths-Puffer (11-9-2) was a decided underdog in the regional semifinal; Byron Center was the highest-ranked D-2 team the Rockets have played since stunning #2 Spring Lake in the 2016 district semifinals. In a way, though, R-P coach Keith Knapp felt the matchup worked to his team’s advantage.

“I kind of wonder if some teams look at our record, and some of the struggles we had back in September, and they overlook us as a team, rather than looking at the trajectory and momentum we’ve had the last three weeks,” Knapp said. “The last three weeks has really defined this state tournament run. The guys have been doing very, very well.”

The Rockets were outshot 14-5 in this one, but R-P keeper DaMario Chapman played a very effective game and only had to make a few tough saves. The R-P defense was largely successful in keeping Byron Center from getting clear looks, and only what Knapp termed a miscommunication on the play Byron Center scored on kept the Rockets from a clean sheet.

“It’s kind of a cliché adage that offense wins games and defense wins championships, but it’s absolutely true,” Knapp said. “That’s, all year long, been one of the things we’ve really tried to shore up was our defensive organization, and figuring out, what’s our best formation? What’s our best personnel? What’s the best roles? And teaching people in those roles. It’s just been kind of a gradual improvement throughout the season.”

On the offensive end, the Rockets found a lot of resistance from Byron Center, which stacked the box with as many as six players to close off the lanes R-P needed to get a good look. The Bulldogs’ strategy, Knapp said, aligned with the scouting report he’d accumulated on them.

“We knew we were really going to have to be very effective or a little bit lucky to get a goal on them,” Knapp said. “We just weren’t able to do it. Defensively, they were just way too organized. A lot of credit to their staff in getting their defense as organized as they were.”

The Rockets made a spirited effort in the final minutes to get the ball close enough for a shot at the goal, but Byron Center’s defense didn’t falter, and R-P had to settle for a regional semifinal exit. It marked the third time in the past four years the Rockets have bowed out in that round, but this match was far closer than the previous two.

R-P will have its share of key players to replace next season, mostly on defense, where Bradley Stephenson, Jacob Farrell, Dylan Cox, Jackson McKinnon and the keeper Chapman will graduate. However, the Rockets only lose Andrew Storck among their top offensive players, so they hope that the program’s recent upward trajectory can continue.

“We have a great group of guys coming back who now have this experience under their belt,” Knapp said. “They’ve had a chance to see this whole season, the changes throughout the season we need to make in order to compete at this level. With so many important pieces coming back, I expect us to be just as competitive next year.”