ALLENDALE — Three years after winning its first district title ever by shootout, Reeths-Puffer followed the same script last Saturday to pull a 2-1 upset of Division 2 13th-ranked Spring Lake and claim its third crown in four years.

Keeper DaMario Chapman — channeling his predecessor, shootout ace Jake Lofgren — saved the first two shots against him in the shootout, and the Rockets went 4-for-4 to secure the win.

“I was just trusting my athleticism,” Chapman said of his approach to the shootout. “I’m lengthy, and I can get to any corner. I just had to stay on my toes. The pressure is on the shooter, not me. I let that take the weight off my shoulders and just guess the correct way.”

The shootout started with a break for the Rockets when Jaxon Carpenter’s first attempt was saved. However, the Spring Lake keeper was called for illegal movement prior to the kick, and Carpenter got a retry, which he made. Chapman then saved an attempt by the Lakers’ Porter Saunders, and R-P was suddenly in command.

Carpenter’s presence in the shootout had been in doubt after he missed most of the second half with a tweaked knee, but he spent most of the overtime periods practicing his form for the shootout and was able to go.

“We were glad to be able to shoot first, and with (Chapman) making that first save, it just kind of injects confidence to every one of the shooters from that point on,” R-P coach Keith Knapp said. “It just calms them down a little bit. He really did his teammates a service by making those first couple of saves.”

Chapman also starred in regulation time. The Lakers’ only goal, coming with 19:04 to go, was on a direct free kick. The Rockets’ senior turned back every attempt in the run of play. Perhaps the most important save came just a few minutes in, when Chapman leapt to knock a high shot over the crossbar. That save seemed to kick the Rockets into gear.

“I think he personifies our team so well, in that it’s kind of a steady incline of getting better as the season goes on,” Knapp said. “We saw the same thing last year. His best game was easily our last game of the season when we played against Spring Lake in the (district) semifinals. Then here, he comes out huge today.”

The Rockets grabbed an early lead in the sixth minute of the game on a goal by Brady Wheeler, and nearly scored again later in the first half when a shot by Ashton Carpenter went just wide. The two teams played fairly evenly in the first half and most of the second, although the Lakers controlled action the final 15 minutes or so of regulation and in overtime leading into the shootout.

The Rocket defense, though, was able to hold up against the Lakers. Spring Lake’s only near-miss in the run of play was a shot off the crossbar early in the second overtime period.

“Our defense did extremely well,” Knapp said. “We’ve actually made some formation adjustments in the last three weeks or so. The guys have kind of figured out their roles in those adjustments and have been playing extremely well the last several weeks.”

Chapman kept his team’s spirits up throughout the late portions of the game and especially after the Lakers tied things up.

“I just told the boys, keep your head up,” Chapman said. “It’s not over. It was a fluke. It wasn’t really a shot that couldn’t be saved, it was a fluke. I knew we were capable of getting one back...We went to penalty kicks and we still got it back.”

The Rockets’ victory caps an impressive bounce-back for the program after struggling in 2018 following the departure of most of the key players from the 2016 and ‘17 district champions.

“It shows that as a program, we’re resilient,” Knapp said. “Even though last year was a down year, we had almost the same personnel from last year on the roster this year...They just used last year’s lessons to play a huge role today and in this entire season.”