MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer likes to say it plays its best soccer in October. Thursday night’s battle with O-K Black Conference foe Jenison went a long way in confirming that.

The Rockets, who had previously lost by four goals to Jenison, played the Wildcats to a 2-2 draw Thursday, never trailing in the game.

“We use the phrase often, that we play best in October, and this is our first October game,” R-P coach Keith Knapp said. “For the guys to play as well as they did tonight, even though we didn’t get the victory, it’s encouraging.”

The Rockets controlled most of the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the break on a goal by Jaxon Carpenter. The Wildcats put in an equalizer on a fast-paced play early in the second half on which Rockets’ keeper DaMario Chapman tried in vain to make a save while also backpedaling into position.

R-P went back ahead, though, with 7:45 to go on another goal by Carpenter. The junior star hit a shot while off balance that beat the Wildcats’ keeper to his left.

Carpenter has taken up the mantle of being the Rocket offense’s driving force. He has been a fixture in the lineup his entire career, but since his sophomore season has emerged as a constant scoring threat.

“As a freshman, he was phenomenal at setting people up, because we had a lot of upperclassmen around him,” Knapp said of Carpenter. “This year he’s really had to step up a lot more in putting the ball in the back of the net himself. Between that and his leadership on the field, those have probably been two of the biggest areas that he’s improved the most.

“He just really wants to see this team succeed. Part of it is him setting the example for his teammates in what it takes, that extra effort to actually do what we need to do to win. A lot of it is just his sense of pride. He’s just proud to be a Rocket.”

The Rockets’ lead was short-lived, though, as Jenison scored on a deflected shot just 58 seconds later. Both teams battled hard for a scoring chance the final seven minutes, but neither got one.

The Rockets now ready themselves for the postseason, which begins Friday with a pre-district home game against Coopersville. R-P will also close out league action Monday with a make-up game against Union.

R-P received a fortunate draw despite not being one of the two seeded teams; Coopersville has struggled all season, with only two wins. A potential semifinal battle next week would be against #2 seed Whitehall, setting up an area showdown for a berth in the finals.

“Whitehall had their own struggles early in the season, but has since played much better,” Knapp said. “For them to be rated as highly as they were and for us to see them in the semifinals, as I anticipate, it’ll be a good matchup.”

Reeths-Puffer

pounds Montague

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer got the best of Montague last Saturday in an area showdown, defeating the Wildcats 9-1.

The Rockets pulled away in the second half, where they scored five of their goals. The score was 4-1 at halftime.

Dominic Lopez led R-P with three goals, and Jaxon Carpenter added two. Andrew Storck, Bradley Stephenson, Ashton Carpenter and Thade Radosa scored a goal apiece, and Stephenson had two assists.