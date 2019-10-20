MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer and Whitehall played a thrilling district semifinal game Tuesday night at R-P, and just one goal proved the decisive one.
The Rockets’ Andrew Storck was able to recover a loose ball in front of the net with less than 14 minutes to play and fire in a quick goal, making the difference in a 1-0 Rockets’ win.
R-P (10-8-2) moved on to Saturday’s finals, played in Allendale after the Beacon went to press, against #13-ranked Spring Lake, a rematch of a game Spring Lake won earlier this season.
Storck’s game-winner was assisted by Jake Farrell, whose shot from outside the box hit off a post and bounded back into a crowd, where Storck was able to gather it.
“The last 13 minutes proved to be very high energy with both teams creating some scoring chances, but neither was able to find the back of the net,” Rockets’ coach Keith Knapp said.
The R-P defense played tremendously, Knapp said, holding Whitehall to “six rushed shots”; the Vikings were more effective on offense in the second half, but the Rockets were able to hold them off. DaMario Chapman was credited with the shutout in net, but also earning credit were Farrell, Thade Radosa, Dylan Cox, Bradley Stephenson and Aidan McHugh.