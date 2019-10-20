Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 35 TO 45 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS TODAY CONTINUING INTO TONIGHT. WINDS TONIGHT WILL TURN MORE WESTERLY AND GRADUALLY SUBSIDE TO 20 TO 30 MPH LATE. * WAVES...THE PEAK IN THE WAVES WILL COME TODAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH MID AFTERNOON. WAVES OF 10 TO 12 FEET ARE EXPECTED FROM PORT SHELDON NORTH UP THE SHORE THROUGH GRAND HAVEN, MUSKEGON, WHITEHALL AND LUDINGTON. WAVES WILL ONLY SLOWLY DIMINISH TONIGHT. WAVES AT DAYBREAK ON WEDNESDAY WILL BE IN THE 5 TO 9 FOOT RANGE. * IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANT BEACH AND DUNE EROSION IS EXPECTED FROM TODAY INTO TONIGHT. SOUTHWEST FACING SHORELINES WILL ENCOUNTER THE WORST CONDITIONS, INCLUDING FROM GRAND HAVEN TO LITTLE SABLE POINT AND FROM LUDINGTON NORTH TO BIG SABLE POINT. THE COMBINATION OF HIGH GREAT LAKES WATER LEVELS, A STORM LEVEL RISE OF AROUND A FOOT OR SO AND LARGE BATTERING WAVES WILL LEAD TO EROSION OF THE DUNE BASE WHICH CAN LEAD TO BLUFF COLLAPSE. LAKESHORE FLOODING IS ALSO EXPECTED IN LOW LYING AREAS AND ALONG RIVER MOUTHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ALERT TO FLOODING ALONG THE LAKE MICHIGAN SHORE IN BEACH TOWNS DUE TO WATER PUSHING UP AND OVER THE BEACH AND BACK UP INTO RIVER MOUTHS THROUGH THE PIER HEADS. IF LIVING ALONG THE SHORE BE AWARE OF THE POTENTIAL FOR COLLAPSING BLUFFS...AND TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. STEER CLEAR OF THE PIER TODAY AS WAVES WILL BE SWEEPING ACROSS PIER DECKS. &&