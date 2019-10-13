WHITEHALL — Whitehall continued its domination of the rivalry game with Montague Tuesday night, downing the Wildcats 7-0.

The win closed out an impressive West Michigan Conference season for the Vikings, who went 5-1 in the league despite dealing with injuries left and right throughout the season.

“We had so much uncertainty, because every time we thought we found something, somebody would get injured,” Whitehall coach Bryan Mahan said. “It would kind of unravel, it didn’t work, or we didn’t play our best. We just kept trying lineups. It was the game after the North Muskegon game (Whitehall’s only WMC loss) where we finally found the one that’s really working for us.

“For what we have, for the injuries and the adversity, one loss in conference is a good thing.”

Taden Brandel led Whitehall with three goals in the win, and Jack Houtteman scored twice. Julian Pruett and Bailey Taranko had a goal apiece.

Mahan said the Whitehall defense did an excellent job against a Montague team that has improved offensively from a season ago.

“Montague had some nice pressure, and we missed some pretty open, easy chances, but our defense did a great job keeping them out,” Mahan said. “Sam (Stevens, the keeper) touched the ball twice. They’ve scored a lot this year. We did a nice job of keeping them out.”

Montague trailed 3-0 late in the first half before allowing a late first-half goal by Pruett. That early stretch of good play was what Montague coach Brandon Mahoney liked in the game.

“I liked the intensity,” Mahoney said. “That definitely was good. We had some mental errors. They obviously pass better than we do and possess better. But what I saw on the field today was definitely heads above how we played last year against them. I was happy with it. We’re making progress.”

The final goal of the game, by Taranko, was an impressive individual effort. Taranko stole the ball from a Wildcat player and then worked his way between a pair of Montague defenders to score the goal.

Whitehall is heading into a challenging Division 2 district bracket after being in Division 3 for several years. The Vikings earned the #2 seed in the bracket using the Michigan Power Rating system, and they drew a bye. A semifinal matchup with area rival Reeths-Puffer awaits.

“For years, I’ve been playing where anyone we play out of conference is just better than we are,” Mahan said. “It forces us to be good, and it helped us this year...We have to make sure we don’t make mistakes. If we make mistakes, they’ll capitalize.”

Union holds off Rockets

GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer put up a strong effort Tuesday against Union in O-K Black Conference action, but the Red Hawks were able to hold off the Rockets’ charge, 2-1.

Union finished a perfect 12-0 in the conference with the win. R-P went 4-6-1 (8-8-2 overall), placing fourth in the league.

Derek Whitsell had the Rockets’ lone goal in the second half. Union outshot R-P by a 10-4 margin in the game.

Whitehall blanks Oakridge 4-0

WHITEHALL — Whitehall defeated Oakridge 4-0 Monday in a West Michigan Conference game.

The Vikings got two goals from Brendan Bentz and one each from Jack Houtteman and Taden Brandel in the win.

Montague wins Senior Night game

MONTAGUE — Montague pounded Walkerville Monday to celebrate its senior night, 7-0.

Blake Hutson led the Wildcats with three goals in the win. Matt Lohman scored twice, and David Nuttall and Kevin Roll each added a goal. Hutson also had an assist.