Monday, Jan. 13
BOYS BASKETBALL: Muskegon Heights @ Montague, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Muskegon Heights @ Montague, 5:30 p.m.
BOWLING: Kenowa Hills @ Reeths-Puffer, 3:30 p.m.
BOWLING: Oakridge @ Montague, 3:30 p.m.
BOWLING: Whitehall @ Fremont, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL: Mona Shores @ Reeths-Puffer, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Mona Shores, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shelby @ Montague, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Whitehall @ Oakridge, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
Wednesday, Jan. 15
BOWLING: Montague @ Ludington, 3:30 p.m.
BOWLING: Reeths-Puffer @ Jenison, 3:30 p.m.
BOWLING: Whitehall @ Orchard View, 3:30 p.m.
CHEER: Montague, Whitehall @ Whitehall Jamboree, 6 p.m.
HOCKEY: G.R. Catholic Central @ Reeths-Puffer, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Montague @ Calvin Christian Quad, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING: Reeths-Puffer @ G.R. West Catholic Double Dual, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING: Whitehall @ Manistee Quad, 5:30 p.m.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL: Muskegon Heights @ Montague, 7 p.m.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL: Muskegon Heights @ Montague, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL: Montague @ North Muskegon, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Whitehall @ Hart, JV 6 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
JV BOYS BASKETBALL: Muskegon @ Reeths-Puffer, 7 p.m.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Muskegon, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
BOYS BASKETBALL: Muskegon @ Reeths-Puffer, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Muskegon @ Reeths-Puffer, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mason Co. Central @ Whitehall, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Montague @ Hart, JV 6 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
WRESTLING: Muskegon @ Montague, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
WRESTLING: Montague, Reeths-Puffer, Whitehall @ GMAA, Holton, 9 a.m.