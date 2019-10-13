Tuesday, Oct. 15

CROSS COUNTRY: Montague, Whitehall @ Ravenna Jamboree, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Whitehall @ RP/Coopersville winner, District Semifinals, Time TBA

VOLLEYBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Home Double Dual, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Whitehall @ Montague, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

JV VOLLEYBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Mona Shores Double Dual, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

CROSS COUNTRY: Reeths-Puffer @ O-K Black Meet, Union, TBA

Thursday, Oct. 17

JV FOOTBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Kenowa Hills, 6:30 p.m.

JV FOOTBALL: Whitehall @ Montague, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

FOOTBALL: Kenowa Hills @ Reeths-Puffer, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL: Montague @ Whitehall, 7 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Montague @ State Finals Day 1, Bedford Valley GC (Battle Creek)

GIRLS GOLF: Reeths-Puffer @ State Finals Day 1, Forest Akers East

GIRLS GOLF: Whitehall @ State Finals Day 1, The Meadows

Saturday, Oct. 19

CROSS COUNTRY: Montague @ Chippewa Hills Invitational, 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Whitehall @ Spring Lake Invitational, 10 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Montague @ State Finals Day 2, Bedford Valley GC (Battle Creek)

GIRLS GOLF: Reeths-Puffer @ State Finals Day 2, Forest Akers East

GIRLS GOLF: Whitehall @ State Finals Day 2, The Meadows

BOYS SOCCER: District Finals, Allendale, 10 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER: District Finals, Fremont, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Montague, Reeths-Puffer, Whitehall @ GMAA, Mona Shores, 9 a.m.