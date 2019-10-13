Tuesday, Oct. 15
CROSS COUNTRY: Montague, Whitehall @ Ravenna Jamboree, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Whitehall @ RP/Coopersville winner, District Semifinals, Time TBA
VOLLEYBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Home Double Dual, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Whitehall @ Montague, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
JV VOLLEYBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Mona Shores Double Dual, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
CROSS COUNTRY: Reeths-Puffer @ O-K Black Meet, Union, TBA
Thursday, Oct. 17
JV FOOTBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Kenowa Hills, 6:30 p.m.
JV FOOTBALL: Whitehall @ Montague, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
FOOTBALL: Kenowa Hills @ Reeths-Puffer, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL: Montague @ Whitehall, 7 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Montague @ State Finals Day 1, Bedford Valley GC (Battle Creek)
GIRLS GOLF: Reeths-Puffer @ State Finals Day 1, Forest Akers East
GIRLS GOLF: Whitehall @ State Finals Day 1, The Meadows
Saturday, Oct. 19
CROSS COUNTRY: Montague @ Chippewa Hills Invitational, 9 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Whitehall @ Spring Lake Invitational, 10 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Montague @ State Finals Day 2, Bedford Valley GC (Battle Creek)
GIRLS GOLF: Reeths-Puffer @ State Finals Day 2, Forest Akers East
GIRLS GOLF: Whitehall @ State Finals Day 2, The Meadows
BOYS SOCCER: District Finals, Allendale, 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER: District Finals, Fremont, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Montague, Reeths-Puffer, Whitehall @ GMAA, Mona Shores, 9 a.m.