#1. Montague

football makes 2nd straight final 4 run

For the second year in a row, Montague football rode an offensive lineup tweak to a deep postseason run in 2019.

The Wildcats, at a bit of a crossroads after sustaining consecutive losses to Oakridge and Ravenna in the middle of the season, made a slight change to its starting offense, splitting out running back Johnny Monette into the slot and giving Dylan Everett the keys to the running back position.

The tweak worked just as well as when Drew Collins assumed the starting quarterback job had in 2018, and the Wildcats caught fire after making the change, upsetting Portland in week nine to earn themselves three home playoff games, all of which they won. The last of those three saw the Wildcats win their first home regional title ever in dominating fashion over Sanford Meridian.

The run ended in controversial fashion in the state semifinals, as a couple of tough calls went against the Wildcats and helped Glen Lake pull an overtime upset. However, Montague’s run was special, and with most of the key players, including all-state signal-caller Collins and running back Everett, set to return next year, Montague will enter 2020 in a favorite’s role.

#2. Whitehall wrestling makes another run to state final 4

The first season at the helm of the venerable Whitehall wrestling program was fruitful for the Zeerip brothers, Justin and Collin, in 2018-19. Whitehall continued its dominance of the West Michigan Conference and the GMAA, and made another run to the state final four, the third visit to that round in four years for the Vikings.

Whitehall’s roster was dotted with impressive wrestlers, including senior leader Trenton Blanchard, who had one of the team’s top finishes in the individual finals, taking third place. Ira Jenkins also took third, and junior Kayleb Venema had the team’s top finish, coming in second place. Among the most fun developments was the emergence of two freshmen, Max Brown and Jenkins, who each earned all-state as well and stamped themselves as the future of the Whitehall program.

The Vikings pushed eventual state champion Dundee to the limit in the state semifinal match, falling by just eight points. It marked impressive growth for Whitehall, which had been taken out in lopsided fashion by that same Dundee squad in the same round the season before.

The 2019-20 season saw Whitehall move up to Division 2, which portends a district battle with local foe Reeths-Puffer. The Vikings have already moved up to the #3 position in the MichiganGrappler.com rankings, so Whitehall clearly isn’t going anywhere despite the bump up in difficulty.

#3. Lauren Ross is first 1,000-point scorer for R-P girls basketball

Reeths-Puffer girls basketball has had a lot of good players, many of them recently, but none of them had cleared the 1,000-point mark for their careers — until senior Lauren Ross did it early in December.

The Rocket star, signed to play for Division II Ferris State next year, surpassed the milestone in the midst of one of her trademark huge games, against Greenville. Ross has been a key figure in the Rockets’ lineup since the moment she took the court as a freshman, but with a young roster surrounding her and a new fast-paced style with new coach Rodney Walker, Ross’ scoring numbers have taken off even more so this year.

Ross said in December that she focuses on doing what her team needs her to do to win. For most of her career, that’s been to shoot. This year, she’s doing that even more, on top of being the team’s de facto point guard and ballhandler. There are a lot more points waiting for Ross to put up this year before she heads northeast to Big Rapids.

#4. Maggie Evans is 1st all-state first team player for Viking girls soccer

Whitehall girls soccer had never had a player named first team all-state, but it only took Maggie Evans one season to achieve that honor.

Evans, a quick and shifty scorer with the ability to find the net from almost anywhere, earned the first team recognition in 2019 by taking over the scoring load immediately for a Whitehall team that enjoyed a strong campaign.

It didn’t take long for Evans to make her mark for the Vikings, as she scored a hat trick in her second game for the team, a win over Grant. She added a second hat trick in the team’s third game, a win over Montague. That kick-started a run in which the Vikes won 15 of 16 games, and the team lost to only two different opponents — Hudsonville and, twice, North Muskegon — in the regular season.

Evans led the team in scoring far more often than not, and seems destined to take aim at the career scoring record for Vikings’ soccer, a mark that’s currently held by her older sister Hanna.

#5. Jackson VanBergen makes run to state semifinals

Whitehall boys tennis star Jackson VanBergen capped off his career with an impressive run in the state tennis tournament this fall, reaching the state semifinals at first singles.

Because of his accomplishment, VanBergen also earned first team all-state honors in Division 4, one of only six singles players to do so this year.

Already boasting the second-highest wins total in Whitehall tennis history — he would finish with 109 — VanBergen entered the state meet staring down a quarterfinal showdown with #4 seed Karlton Zerlaut of Grant, a familiar face opposite him from their Coastal Conference matchups.

VanBergen battled into the third set and dominated that third set, 6-1, to come away with the win and reach the semifinals, the first Viking boy to do so at first singles since 2003. His run ended at the hands of the eventual state champion.

It was a fitting reward for a career built on grit — as coach Greg McManus said during the season, VanBergen doesn’t overwhelm opponents with raw talent, size or any other typical trait of a tennis player. He grinds out wins, and he did so successfully throughout his career, especially a 34-win senior campaign that ended with history.

#6. R-P boys soccer wins 3rd district in 4 years

Reeths-Puffer rode an incredible senior class of 2018 to two district championships in the 2016 and ‘17 seasons. After only one year out of the top spot, the Rockets returned to the regional round in 2019.

The Rockets weren’t expected to do so, being forced to battle off a strong effort from a tough Whitehall team in the semifinals, 1-0, and entering the title match against Spring Lake having lost to the Lakers in the teams’ only meeting in the regular season.

However, despite not having top scorer Jaxon Carpenter available for the bulk of the game due to injury, the Rockets got it done, getting the match to penalty kicks. As they had done in past district runs, the Rockets put their trust in their keeper for the shootout and were rewarded, as DaMario Chapman dominated the penalty kicks and helped the Rockets punch their ticket to the regional round.

R-P’s next goal will be to get past the regional semifinals. The Rockets have been turned back in each of the three times they’ve reached that round, and coach Keith Knapp said it will take off-season dedication for his team to accomplish that. Time will tell whether 2020 is the year for the Rockets to again claim the district crown.

#7. Montague volleyball wins WMC, district titles

Montague volleyball has enjoyed a bunch of success this decade, but one thing the Wildcats had let slip away a couple of times was a West Michigan Conference championship. That wasn’t going to happen in 2019.

The Wildcats dominated the WMC tournament, knocking off Whitehall in the championship match to earn themselves the outright league title. Montague swept all three matches at the conference tournament.

Montague then topped Whitehall again in the district championship match, earning its first Division 2 district title after previously claiming a Class C title in 2015.

Whitehall had beaten the Wildcats in a very early match in August, a feeling Reilly Murphy emphasized was one Montague made sure it wouldn’t experience again. Montague would later pick up wins in the rivalry series in the regular season, WMC tournament and district tournament.

Murphy was, along with teammate Ally Hall, the Wildcat headliner, with both top hitters earning third team all-state honors in addition to the requisite WMC recognition. Reilly’s twin sister Raegan added an honorable mention all-state honor at setter.

Montague will return nearly its entire roster next fall, including Hall and the Murphys, so the district trophy might not have seen the last of Montague just yet. With some work, perhaps even greater things will be in the offing for Montague volleyball in 2020.

#8. R-P wrestling wins another district title

Reeths-Puffer once again claimed a district championship in 2019, breezing to the title with easy wins over Muskegon and Fremont. The Rockets entered this season having claimed five straight district titles.

The Rockets, as they so often do, relied less on individual star power to have success than on depth. At every weight class, the Rockets field competitive wrestlers, and most nights, that proves to be sufficient to deliver victories, especially in the O-K Black Conference and in the district.

R-P had two all-state wrestlers in 2019, with seniors Hunter McCall and Gerrit Andrus finishing third and seventh respectively. In all the Rockets won 29 dual matches with only four defeats.

The streak is in jeopardy in 2019-20 thanks to nothing the Rockets did; powerhouse Whitehall, which has been the only thing standing between R-P and GMAA titles the past several years, moved up to Division 2 this year and will be in the Rockets’ disrict. Of course, even if R-P’s district run ends this year, it’s proven itself among the top teams in the area on the mat.

#9. Rockets’ softball ends 9-year district drought

Reeths-Puffer softball finally broke through in the district round in 2019, coming away with a championship, its first since 2010.

The Rockets have been consistently very good throughout the decade, but misfortune and close defeats kept biting them in the postseason, until June. R-P caught an early break in the finals when a line shot by senior Makayla Thompson, instead of being caught, deflected off a Grand Haven foe’s glove, scoring an early run and giving Thompson an early cushion.

Thompson, who spent the past four years rewriting the R-P softball record books for pitching, struck out nine batters in the championship game, her last victory before signing with Kent State of the Mid-American Conference.

The Rockets’ run ended when they were no-hit by Lowell in the regional semifinals, followed soon after by the departure of coach Trista Stingle, who accepted an assistant principal job in the Houghton Lake school system. It was the end of an era for Rocket softball, but with the district trophy back at R-P, it couldn’t have gone out much better than it did.

#10. Local hoops teams end lengthy conference win streaks

The Reeths-Puffer boys and Whitehall girls basketball teams rang in 2019 in January by pulling off stunning upsets of the titans of their conferences, putting a stop to huge win streaks by both.

The Whitehall girls came first, in the first week back at school, stunning Oakridge 67-56 in three overtimes to stop the Eagles’ streak of West Michigan Conference wins at 82. It had been nearly six full league seasons since the Eagles had last been defeated by a WMC team.

Whitehall did it in style, requiring the extra periods to pull it off. The Vikings got 18 points from Rileigh Thommen in the history-making win. It wasn’t until Oakridge star Sophia Wiard, now playing at Toledo, fouled out of the game in the final overtime that the Vikes were able to put the game away.

Reeths-Puffer’s boys followed a week later, shocking Muskegon on the road, also in overtime, to end a 58-game O-K Black win streak for the Big Reds. The Rockets erased a nine-point deficit in the incredible victory, one that cemented R-P’s return to contender status in the area. R-P’s work at the free throw line, where it was 22-of-25, was huge in the win.

Neither story got fairy tale endings, as both powerhouse programs would later avenge the defeats in the district tournament to end Whitehall’s and R-P’s seasons. But for one night each, those two programs were rulers of their domains.