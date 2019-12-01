Each local volleyball team had good seasons this year, and each earned attendant honors to go with it.

Montague was the headliner, claiming a West Michigan Conference and district championship and putting four players onto the all-WMC first team.

Highlighting the group were Reilly Murphy and Ally Hall, who claimed third team all-state honors. Each were all-region and all-WMC.

Murphy racked up 658 kills for the season on a .287 hitting percentage, and she also posted 471 digs. Hall hit .286, totaled 455 kills, and was a force at the net with 111 blocks.

Raegan Murphy also took home all-state hardware, earning honorable mention at that level. She totaled 1,565 assists for the season and served 90 aces.

Maddy Wynn was Montague’s fourth all-WMC first team pick, posting a team-high 635 digs and 94 aces.

Also for Montague, Taylor Netcott got all-WMC honorable mention, notching 397 digs.

For Whitehall, three players claimed all-WMC honors, led by Rayne Thompson, who received honorable mention all-state. Thompson played every game of the season and led the team with 451 kills, 71 blocks and 49 aces.

Jaden Mikkelson picked up the honor for the second year in a row, totaling 536 assists to lead the team. She notched 155 digs as well and played every game of the season.

Rileigh Thommen was Whitehall’s third honoree, posting 228 kills and a team-high .269 hitting percentage.

Reeths-Puffer put a pair of players onto the all-O-K Black Conference first team, Brianna Stawski and Lindsey Ruiter. Stawski was the Rockets’ top all-around player, piling up 361 kills on a .294 hitting percentage, as well as 104 aces, 97 blocks and 206 digs.

Ruiter was a force at the net for R-P, posting 95 blocks as well as 281 kills on a .316 hitting percentage.