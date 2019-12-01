12-01-19.wh-mont vb file.jpg

ANDY ROBERTS/Beacon

Montague’s Ally Hall (11) spikes the ball at Whitehall’s Rileigh Thommen during the teams’ district finals matchup in November. Teammate Reilly Murphy (3) looks on. Hall and Murphy each earned third team all-state honors this season, while Thommen was one of three all-WMC players for the Vikings.

 ANDY ROBERTS/Beacon

Each local volleyball team had good seasons this year, and each earned attendant honors to go with it.

Montague was the headliner, claiming a West Michigan Conference and district championship and putting four players onto the all-WMC first team.

Highlighting the group were Reilly Murphy and Ally Hall, who claimed third team all-state honors. Each were all-region and all-WMC.

Murphy racked up 658 kills for the season on a .287 hitting percentage, and she also posted 471 digs. Hall hit .286, totaled 455 kills, and was a force at the net with 111 blocks.

Raegan Murphy also took home all-state hardware, earning honorable mention at that level. She totaled 1,565 assists for the season and served 90 aces.

Maddy Wynn was Montague’s fourth all-WMC first team pick, posting a team-high 635 digs and 94 aces.

Also for Montague, Taylor Netcott got all-WMC honorable mention, notching 397 digs.

For Whitehall, three players claimed all-WMC honors, led by Rayne Thompson, who received honorable mention all-state. Thompson played every game of the season and led the team with 451 kills, 71 blocks and 49 aces.

Jaden Mikkelson picked up the honor for the second year in a row, totaling 536 assists to lead the team. She notched 155 digs as well and played every game of the season.

Rileigh Thommen was Whitehall’s third honoree, posting 228 kills and a team-high .269 hitting percentage.

Reeths-Puffer put a pair of players onto the all-O-K Black Conference first team, Brianna Stawski and Lindsey Ruiter. Stawski was the Rockets’ top all-around player, piling up 361 kills on a .294 hitting percentage, as well as 104 aces, 97 blocks and 206 digs.

Ruiter was a force at the net for R-P, posting 95 blocks as well as 281 kills on a .316 hitting percentage.

