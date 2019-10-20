MONTAGUE — Montague’s volleyball team made a late rally in game two Tuesday night that turned the tide of its West Michigan Conference battle with rival Whitehall, enabling the Wildcats to win, 25-18, 27-25, 25-12.

The Vikings held a 24-20 lead late in the second game, on the verge of evening the match at a game each, when Montague coach Shawn Bectel called timeout.

“We were one point away from our best rotation,” Bectel said. “We figured out the play we wanted, and the girls just executed. Once we’re in that rotation, we can reel off 10 points at any time.”

Montague got its point, sending Taylor Netcott to the service line and its top hitters, Reilly Murphy and Ally Hall, to the front row. That sparked Montague to the rally and the game two win, which in turn led to the Wildcats dominating game three to clinch the match.

Montague played well all around, hitting for a .315 average — driven, Bectel said, by great passing and setting by Raegan Murphy, who posted 39 assists — and committing only four service errors in the match.

“Obviously Reilly and Ally have been hitting that well all season, but a lot of times it just takes us having the quality passes and not hurting ourselves,” Bectel said. “We passed very well.”

Reilly Murphy had 16 kills and Hall added 10. Raegan Murphy led the team with five aces, and Maddy Wynn had 16 digs.

Whitehall’s missed chance was easily its best to get into the match, as the Vikings couldn’t overcome the strong Montague performance.

“I really thought we got outplayed in every phase of the match,” Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. “Hats off to Montague, I thought they were well prepared and played great.”

Ryleigh Mott and Rayne Thompson posted 10 digs each to lead the Whitehall defense, and Rileigh Thommen had eight kills. Jaden Mikkelson passed out 14 assists.

With the win, Montague will enter this coming Saturday’s WMC tournament as the #1 seed — Bectel said it’s the fourth time in five years that will be the case. However, the Wildcats have struggled to finish their good work in the tournament in recent years, which has cost them outright conference titles. He said this team is prepared to change that, even in the high-pressure environment of a league tournament.

“We’ve played a tougher schedule,” Bectel said. “We’re more prepared. These guys have been playing together a while now. Mentally we’re a little stronger...We’re a different team. “

“That’s the tough thing in our conference...We’re the best for seven weeks, but all of a sudden we have one loss on a Saturday, it puts us in a tough spot.”

Rockets 1-1

at Shores Tri

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer split a pair of matches Tuesday at the Mona Shores Double Dual, sweeping Union and falling 3-1 to Mona Shores.

The Rockets were on fire against Union, hitting for a .359 average as a team and racking up 24 aces. They played a decent match against Shores as well but were unable to come away with the win.

Brianna Stawski had 26 kills on the night for the Rockets, and Kenna Grant had 19 digs. Ashley Kilinski and Sydney Edwards each posted seven aces and combined for 59 assists, and Stawski had eight blocks.

Montague 2-2-1

at Jenison Invite

JENISON — Montague posted a 2-2-1 record at last Saturday’s Jenison Invitational, losing in the Silver bracket semifinals to the host school.

In pool play, the Wildcats went 1-1-1, winning a match against Midland, losing to West Ottawa and splitting with Coopersville. Montague beat Covenant Christian 25-16, 22-25, 15-11 in the first round of bracket play before losing 25-18, 25-22 to Jenison.

Reilly Murphy led Montague’s offense with 52 kills, and Ally Hall added 36. Murphy also had 51 digs to lead the defense, and Maddy Wynn chipped in 50 digs. Morgan Netcott had 43. At the service line, Raegan Murphy had seven aces. Hall posted seven blocks, and Raegan Murphy had 115 assists.

Whitehall 3-2

at Shores Invite

MUSKEGON — Whitehall finished 3-2 at last Saturday’s Mona Shores Invitational, winning the Silver bracket title. Reeths-Puffer went 1-3-1 on the day.

The Vikings defeated Reeths-Puffer twice on the day, the second time in the Silver bracket finals, and also beat Kalamazoo Central. Whitehall lost matches to Grand Haven and Portage Central.

Rayne Thompson led the Whitehall offense with 40 kills on the day, and Charley Klint added 23. Ryleigh Mott rang up 40 digs on defense and also led the team with five aces. Jaden Mikkelson had 68 assists.

In addition to the losses to Whitehall, the Rockets also lost to Grand Haven, beat Zeeland East and split with Portage Central.

Brianna Stawski led the R-P offense with 31 kills on the day, and Lindsey Ruiter added 25. On defense, Kenna Grant had 33 digs, while Ruiter had nine blocks and Stawski chipped in eight. Ashley Kilinski and Elizabeth Jordan combined for 85 assists.