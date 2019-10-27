MUSKEGON — Montague volleyball came up just short of claiming a GMAA title last Saturday at Mona Shores, dropping a five-game marathon to the Fruitport Trojans in the finals, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12.

Wildcats’ coach Shawn Bectel was pleased on the whole with his team’s performance on the day, which also saw the Wildcats sweep North Muskegon and edge Western Michigan Christian in three games.

The Wildcats hit for a decent .199 average in the three matches, led by Reilly Murphy with 47 kills and a .243 average. Ally Hall added 23 kills, and Taylor Netcott chipped in 16. Raegan Murphy passed well and racked up 114 assists, as well as 15 kills of her own.

On defense, Reilly Murphy had 42 digs, and Maddy Wynn and Morgan Netcott each had 39. Hall notched 11 blocks. Reilly Murphy led the Wildcat servers with seven aces, with Taylor Netcott adding six.

Whitehall was also one of Fruitport’s victims on the day, falling to the Trojans in the semifinals. The Vikings beat Oakridge in their first-round match.

Rayne Thompson posted 19 kills and 12 digs, leading the Vikes in both categories. Rileigh Thommen chipped in 10 kills, and Ryleigh Mott had 10 digs. Jaden Mikelson posted 22 assists.

Reeths-Puffer posted a 1-2 record on the day, beating Orchard View in the first round before falling to Western Michigan Christian in the quarterfinals. R-P then lost a consolation match to North Muskegon.

The Rockets managed a solid .211 hitting percentage for the day. Brianna Stawski had 22 kills, and Lindsey Ruiter added 21. Stawski also led the team in aces, with nine. R-P served well overall, with only 10 errors in three matches.

Allie Moore led the Rocket defense with 17 digs, and Stawski chipped in 15, as well as four blocks. Elizabeth Jordan and Ashley Kilinski combined for 72 assists.

Rockets split

Shores Tri

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer split two O-K Black Conference matches Tuesday at the Mona Shores Tri, losing a tough four-game match to Fruitport (18-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20) before bouncing back with a five-game win over Kenowa Hills (17-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 15-12).

The Rockets played well against Fruitport, although 11 service errors proved costly. They hit for a .214 average, led by Lindsey Ruiter, who hit .375 and had 18 kills. Lara Marsic added 12 kills. Allie Moore posted 18 digs and Ashley Kilinski had 28 assists.

Against the Knights, Marsic starred with 18 kills and a .378 hitting percentage. Moore had 19 digs, Elizabeth Jordan had 35 assists, and Brianna Stawski posted eight aces, five blocks and 13 kills.