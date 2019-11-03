RAVENNA — This time, Montague finished the job.

After struggling to put away outright West Michigan Conference titles the past few years in the tournament, the Wildcats weren’t going to let it happen again last Saturday, as they swept three straight matches to secure the title.

The Wildcats beat Whitehall 25-18, 25-17 in the finals. They had previously beaten Mason County Central and Oakridge to reach the title match.

“The girls played amazing today,” Montague coach Shawn Bectel said.

The Wildcats hit .259 for the day, including a .382 mark from Reilly Murphy, who notched 33 kills in three matches. Ally Hall added 20 kills. Montague also served well, with only 10 errors on the day against 17 aces. Maddy Wynn led the way with six aces.

On defense, Wynn led the team with 29 digs. Both Netcott sisters, Morgan and Taylor, went over 20 digs, as did Murphy. Hall recorded 10 blocks, and Raegan Murphy had 70 assists.

Whitehall defeated Hart and North Muskegon before falling to the Wildcats in the title match. Rayne Thompson had 43 kills and 21 digs for the day, while Charlie Baker had 25 digs and Maggie Evans notched 27 assists.

Whitehall 0-3

at Jenison Quad

JENISON — Whitehall ended its regular season Tuesday night at the Jenison Quad, losing three matches to high-level competition.

The Vikings fell to Jenison, Coopersville and Ludington. Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said the Jenison match went three games and featured “some of our best volleyball of the season”.

The team struggled to serve, though, committing 26 errors in the three matches.

Rayne Thompson led the Vikings with 24 kills and nine blocks, also posting 19 digs. Ryleigh Mott had a team-high 19 digs. Maggie Evans and Jaden Mikkelson combined for 47 assists.