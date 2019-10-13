MONTAGUE — Montague dispatched Mason County Central with no trouble Tuesday night, setting up a battle of West Michigan Conference unbeatens this week against rival Whitehall, with the league tournament’s #1 seed at stake.

The Wildcats won 25-5, 25-6, 25-10 over the Spartans, playing relentlessly dominant offense.

Montague hit .509 as a team in the match, led by Ally Hall’s .846 mark. Hall had 11 kills to Reilly Murphy’s 12 (Murphy hit .556). The Wildcats also had 28 aces in the win, led by 13 from Maddy Wynn.

Wynn also had a team-high 11 digs. Raegan Murphy posted 31 assists.

Vikings beat

North Muskegon

WHITEHALL — Whitehall lost a game for the first time in West Michigan Conference play Tuesday, but bounced back to beat North Muskegon 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22, to stay unbeaten in the league.

Rayne Thompson had a strong performance for Whitehall (15-14-2, 6-0 WMC), posting 18 kills and 14 digs to go with five aces, all team highs. Charlie Baker chipped in 14 digs, and Ryleigh Mott had 12. Rileigh Thommen had 10 kills. Jaden Mikkelson posted 42 assists.

Jenison knocks

off Rockets

JENISON — Reeths-Puffer dropped an O-K Black Conference match to Jenison Tuesday by a score of 25-12, 25-16, 25-16.

Brianna Stawski led the Rockets with six kills in the match, but R-P was unable to defend against the Wildcats, recording only 13 total digs. Elizabeth Jordan had 14 assists for Reeths-Puffer.

Montague plays

at Shelby Invite

SHELBY — Montague posted a 2-1-2 record last Saturday at the Shelby Invitational, falling to Hesperia in the tournament semifinals, 25-22, 25-27, 15-7.

The Wildcats went 1-0-2 in pool play, splitting matches with Ludington and Hart and defeating Holton. The Wildcats beat Pine River in the first round of pool play before falling in the semifinals.

Reilly Murphy led the Montague offense on the day with 62 kills, and Ally Hall added 40. At the service line, the Wildcats posted 30 aces for the day, with Raegan Murphy’s eight leading the way. Murphy also compiled 138 assists.

On defense, Hall notched 12 blocks and Janae Koetje added seven. Maddy Wynn posted 54 digs, and Reilly Murphy added 53.