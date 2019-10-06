SHELBY — Whitehall still has the meat of its West Michigan Conference schedule in front of it, but the Vikings have done what they came to do to date after dispatching Shelby 25-11, 25-14, 25-19 Tuesday night.

Whitehall is now 5-0 in WMC action and has not yet lost a game in any of those wins.

“I’m proud of this team,” Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. “There’s a lot of pressure on this team to be successful, even though we lost a lot of players (from last year)...We lost a lot, more than probably (any team) since I’ve coached in 25 years. We’ve played good teams and had great competition, and it makes us better.”

The Vikings breezed through game one with what Edsall called “flawless” play. In game two, things were tight early; the score was knotted at six and Whitehall held a slight 13-11 lead when a long volley ensued. The Vikings finally scored the point on a kill, and that sparked a game-ending 12-3 run.

In the third game, Whitehall faced a bit of a gut-check moment. Due largely to its own errors, Whitehall trailed 14-5. However, the team responded brilliantly, ripping off a 13-2 scoring run and ultimately completing the sweep.

Key to that run was the serving of Rayne Thompson. Thompson isn’t usually a weapon in the back row — Shelby coach Tom Weirich ruefully noted that was the one area of the court he hadn’t been worried about Thompson killing his team — but she was Tuesday, ripping off a long run of points. She had six of the team’s nine aces for the match.

“Rayne, who struggled in the front row, went back and served seven or eight points,” Edsall said. “You just don’t need to make an impact on half of the game, and she really made an impact at the service line, which was great for her.”

Thompson was still pretty good from the front row, too, notching a team-high 13 kills on a .200 hitting percentage. Charley Klint was a big factor offensively, with 12 kills and a .303 average, and Rileigh Thommen added 10 kills.

On defense, Charlie Baker led the way, piling up 23 digs. Thommen beefed up the defensive effort too, with three blocks.

“She was phenomenal,” Edsall said of Baker. “First contact, real aggressive.”

The team still had an uncharacteristic losing overall mark of 13-14-2 after the win, but things seem to be trending upward. Edsall said the team has grown more comfortable in any situation, including having to rally late in a game.

“I don’t get riled up anymore when we get behind, and they don’t get all riled up,” Edsall said. “We just had to stay the course (in game three). I used both timeouts. I just knew (they’d rally).”

Jaden Mikkelson had 23 assists, and Maggie Evans added 14.

The Vikings still have the league’s other two top teams, first North Muskegon this Tuesday, and then a battle with Montague that could decide the top seed in the WMC tournament.

“We played better here,” Edsall said. “It’s a process. I think we’re heading in the right direction. We’ll make a couple of tweaks this week.”

Montague keeps

rolling with win

MUSKEGON — Montague kept pace with Whitehall Tuesday night by earning its own West Michigan Conference sweep, defeating Oakridge 25-16, 25-20, 25-12.

The Wildcats were again vey efficient on offense, posting a .330 hitting percentage as a team. Reilly Murphy was especially strong, hitting .528 and racking up 23 kills. Murphy also had 11 digs to rank second on the team behind Maddy Wynn’s 12.

Raegan Murphy had 46 assists, and Wynn notched three of Montague’s four aces.

“The girls played a solid game tonight, clicking on every aspect of their game,” Montague coach Shawn Bectel said.

Whitehall 2-0

at Fruitport Tri

FRUITPORT — Whitehall earned a pair of wins over potential district foes Thursday night at the Fruitport Tri, defeating Fruitport and Spring Lake in close matches. The Vikings won 18-25, 27-25, 15-13 over Fruitport and 25-17, 26-24 over Spring Lake.

Rileigh Thommen led the offense with 15 kills, and Kendall Mott was the top digger, with 21. Mott also had three aces. Maggie Evans and Jaden Mikkelson each contributed 20 assists.

Rockets sweep

Kenowa Hills

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer swept Kenowa Hills Tuesday night in O-K Black Conference action by a score of 25-16, 25-14, 25-23.

The Rockets (8-11, 2-2 O-K Black) were spectacular offensively, hitting for a .383 average. Brianna Stawski led the way with nine kills and a .412 average. Stawski also had five aces to lead a strong R-P effort at the line; the team had only three errors against 10 aces. On defense, Kenna Grant had 10 digs. Elizabeth Jordan passed out 18 assists.

Montague 3-0 at

home quad

MONTAGUE — Montague won all three of its matches last Saturday at its home quad, improving to 11-2 in its last 13.

“The girls really played good today and it was a great team effort that led to our wins,” Montague coach Shawn Bectel said.

The Wildcats won each of their matches in two games, over Fremont, Hesperia and Spring Lake.

Montague hit for an impressive .317 average as a team on the day, led by Ally Hall’s .543 mark. Hall had 22 kills, second to Reilly Murphy’s 26 for the quad.

On defense, Maddy Wynn posted 35 digs, and Hall had seven blocks. Montague served strong, too, with 27 aces in the three matches. Raegan Murphy led with nine aces and had 63 assists too.

Whitehall 1-3 at

Byron Center Invite

BYRON CENTER — Whitehall posted a 1-3 record last Saturday at the Byron Center Invitational, playing competitive matches all day long.

The Vikings’ lone win came in two games over Unity Christian, a 25-10, 26-24 affair. Whitehall lost in two games to Grandville, Hamilton and Wayland, but the latter was a razor-thin margin of 29-27, 27-25.

Charlie Baker compiled 30 digs on the day to lead the Whitehall defense, and Rayne Thompson paced the offense with 24 kills. Thompson also had six blocks and four aces, both team bests. Jaden Mikkelson and Maggie Evans combined for 55 assists.

R-P goes 3-3

at West Ottawa

HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer posted a 3-3 record last Saturday at the West Ottawa Invitational.

The Rockets went 2-2 in pool play and split two bracket play matches. R-P’s wins came over Kalamazoo Central (twice) and Allendale. The Rockets lost a close three-game match to West Ottawa (23-25, 25-12, 17-15), dropped a close one to Grand Haven (26-24, 25-17) and lost to West Ottawa in another nail-biter (21-25, 25-14, 15-10) to close their day.

Statistics from the day were not available.