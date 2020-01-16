WHITEHALL — For the second week in a row, Whitehall had to settle for second place in the West Michigan Conference jamboree, this one at home, after holding the lead going into the final round.

This time, the Vikings were on the outside looking in by only 9.2 points behind Hart, 642.94-633.74, and eight of those points were the result of penalty points Whitehall was assessed during the meet.

Having the same thing happen for a second week straight was frustrating to the Vikes, but it just confirmed what they have to work on, coach Dorianne Kittridge said.

