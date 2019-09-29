TWIN LAKE — Both Whitehall and Montague came tantalizingly close to claiming the city title at Thursday’s GMAA meet at Stonegate Golf Course, but both took heart in earning their best scores of the season to date.

Whitehall ended up in second place with a score of 376, only four shots behind champion Mona Shores, and Montague took third, one stroke behind the Vikings, with a 377.

Local teams combined to take six of the top 10 scoring spots. Mona Shores’ Logan Potts ran away with the individual title, shooting a 73, but Whitehall’s Rylee Woodring was the next in line, shooting an 84.

“Rylee Woodring continues to finish in the top three of every tournament and is striking the ball solidly,” Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said.

Kenedy Woodring was Whitehall’s other top-10 finisher, as she posted a 93 to take seventh. Kenedy has improved throughout the season, even outscoring Rylee on a couple of occasions.

“Kenedy Woodring continued to place in the top ten and hit the ball well from tee to green,” Boughton said.

Vanessa Christensen was just outside the top 10, shooting a 98, and Avery Christensen took the Vikings’ fourth scoring position with a 101.

“It was a good experience playing fast greens that had plenty of break, because that’s what we will be seeing at regionals at Big Rapids,” Boughton said. “The girls left the meet with a determination to continue to improve their short games and trust their golf swings.”

Montague, meanwhile, continued its upward trajectory in the GMAA. In the four seasons it’s fielded a team, Montague has improved its GMAA showing each season. The Wildcats cut 51 strokes off their score in this event a season ago.

“As heartbreaking as it is to come up just short of the title, we walked away from today’s event with our heads held high,” Montague coach Phil Kerr said. “I’m so proud of how the girls competed. The pressure didn’t shake them at all. Three of the six girls shot personal bests, and while they all could find ways that their round could have been just a little better, this will motivate us even more to get the job done next year.”

Megan Brown topped Montague scorers with a 91, coming in fifth place overall. Orianna Bylsma shot a 94 to take eighth, and Gabby Moreau and Katie Unger each had 96’s, tying for 10th place.

Reeths-Puffer tied for fifth place in the meet, shooting a team total of 483. Abby Fansler notched a 90, placing fourth overall. Emma Homfeld shot a 110 for the Rockets, Tiffany DeMaio had a 138, and Kylee Belcourt shot a 145.

Rockets’ Fansler

2nd at Union

GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer golfer Abby Fansler continued her strong season in O-K Black Conference play Monday, taking second place individually at the Union Jamboree.

The Rockets again were unable to score as a team because they had only three players available.

Fansler finished with a 42, five shots behind Mona Shores’ Logan Potts, who has been at the top of the league all season.

Also for the Rockets, Emma Homfeld shot a 50, and Tiffany DeMaio had a 64.

Montague knocks

off Holton

TWIN LAKE — Montague defeated Holton Monday in a non-conference dual, played at Stonegate Golf Course. The Wildcats outscored the Red Devils 198-264.

Megan Brown paced Montague with a 43, followed by Orianna Bylsma with a 50. Katie Unger shot a 51 and Gabby Moreau had a 54.

“Tonight was a good tune up for the city meet,” Montague coach Phil Kerr said. “The greens at Stonegate can give the girls a hard time, so the more times we can play on them, the better.”

Brown was just the latest Wildcat to have a standout performance; Kerr said he enjoys his team’s depth.

“Megan Brown continues to make huge strides with her short game and hit quality shots all around the golf course,” Kerr said. “I love that someone different can go low every time we play. We don’t have to rely on one single girl to put up a low score. They seem to be taking turns carrying the load.”