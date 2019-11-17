WHITEHALL — It was another night of celebration and commemoration last Saturday at the White Lake Eagles, as the Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame held its ninth annual induction banquet. Five former Viking athletes, as well as a coach, were welcomed into the exclusive club of Hall of Famers.

Inductees were former Whitehall football coach Bruce Baxter and alumni Debbie Johnson-Zylstra, Dan Kozera, Ryan Fisher, Pam Sheesley and Josh Robart.

It was a night to not just celebrate the new honorees, but also to celebrate another successful year in Viking athletics. In addition to the many on-field successes, athletic director Greg Russell took great pride in the fact that 12 of Whitehall’s 20 varsity sports had earned academic all-state in the previous 12 months. Among them, the track team had earned the highest grade point average of any team in the state across all divisions, and the wrestling team posted the highest GPA in Division 3.

Whitehall also was presented with several new Division I jerseys to join the many already hanging near the high school gym. The Smith family was well-represented here, as Dan Smith, who played basketball at Eastern Michigan and had a long pro career, most notably in Israel, presented the Hall with one of his jerseys from his days in the Israeli league, where he won a championship. His sons Bryce and Brent also had framed jerseys; Bryce ran track at Columbia University, where to this day his team’s distance medley relay time ranks in the top five in school history, and Brent played football at Colgate, helping the Raiders reach the 2003 Division I-AA national title game and graduating as the winningest class at that school.

Also with jerseys for the hallway were Whitehall volleyball stars Hope Rillema and Autumn Christenson, who both graduated in 2013 and helped the Vikings’ volleyball team to the state final four as seniors before playing at Morehead State and Michigan State, respectively. (Christenson was not present at the banquet.)

Each inductee had a speech prepared after opening remarks by emcee Greg Boughton, but the first speaker, Baxter, stole the show with the longest speech of the evening, despite joking that his wife had instructed him to be as brief as possible.

Baxter credited the coaches he’d worked with over the years for making him better, especially remembering something Jim Heeres, a former Viking coach and fellow Hall of Famer, would say to Whitehall parents.

“He always thanked the parents for sharing their kids with us,” Baxter said.

In Baxter’s case, that relationship would go both ways; Baxter’s first varsity quarterback, Tom Sheesley, ended up marrying Bruce’s daughter Tracy.

Baxter gave his biggest praises to his family, including Tracy and another daughter, Sarah, as well as his wife, whom he described as his “biggest fan” for putting up with sitting in cold bleachers on Friday nights as well as with a preoccupied husband for large chunks of the year.

Oddly, Baxter said he never really aspired to become the head varsity coach; he said he’d been happy as JV coach, teaching young players the game. Of course, his success would show that he was well-suited to the varsity role as well, despite the intimidation he said he felt when he took the head job and realized the caliber of coaches in the West Michigan Conference.

His original “five-year plan became 15” when the first five went so well — he won WMC titles in 1991 and 1993. However, he said he felt he did his best coaching work in 1997, a group that went 3-6 due to its youth. However, that core of players would go on to the school’s only unbeaten regular season the very next year, and another WMC title the year after that. At one point the group had won 18 straight regular-season games.

Baxter shared what he considered his coaching motto during his career late in his speech.

“Strive for perfection,” Baxter said. “None of us will ever achieve that. But even if you fall short (of that), you’ll succeed,” Baxter said.

Perhaps emboldened by Baxter’s length, the remaining five speakers chose to have brief speeches. Johnson-Zylstra, who had a lobectomy years ago and struggles with memory loss, had family friend Dan Beckeman, principal of Reeths-Puffer and a Whitehall alum, deliver a speech on her behalf.

She was emotional throughout as Beckeman extolled the virtues of Whitehall athletics and described his close friendship with the Zylstra family. He also praised Debbie as the first Whitehall girls player to his recollection to have a jump shot, as set shots were commonplace at the time, as well as for scoring over 1,000 points for her career despite being double-covered virtually every game.

Beckeman capped his speech by announcing that in honor of Debbie’s induction into the Hall, the foundation the Zylstra family set up for Whitehall that had previously paid for the Viking tile that’s now outside the high school gym would now donate $4,100 to the construction of a trophy case for the Hall of Fame.

Kozera, who starred in three sports for Whitehall, said he owed a lot to one of his Whitehall coaches, Bernie Raterink, who himself had played at Michigan State and Central Michigan and earned Division II All-America honors at the latter. He also said his teammates “made me look good”. One of Kozera’s fondest memories was the unbeaten WMC record his boys basketball team accumulated in his junior year. He said he would “treasure this night forever”.

Fisher took the podium next, and like Kozera he noted his good fortune in being coached by great people in his time at Whitehall. One of his favorites was his wrestling coach, Dan Brink, who he cited as one of the few at Whitehall who was more intense than himself about his sports.

Sheesley was very brief, thanking God, her parents, and her siblings for all they did for her in high school, but singling out Carol Breckman, her track coach, for having what she termed a burning desire for her athletes to succeed.

Robart closed things out. Like the others, he thanked his coaches, rattling off a list of names of coaches who affected his career. He said Warren Zweigle, his baseball coach, was the one who taught him to be humble, wryly recalling a day his Vikings were playing in a tournament they would easily win. Nevertheless, he recalled Zweigle approaching the team and telling them they weren’t the best team there.

He also thanked Rick Champion, the longtime wrestling coach, saying “they don’t make many like him” and praising Champion for loving each kid he coached like they were his own.

Robart also thanked his parents, and pointed out that his father coached him in every sport up until high school and made it to nearly every event he competed in, and that his mom was his biggest fan. He said the thing he looked forward to most was that his children would be able to one day come to Whitehall and see his name in the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame continues to grow, and the countdown is already on to the next induction ceremony.