Whitehall finished in a tie for second place last Saturday at the GMAA tennis tournament, but by earning titles in the top two flights, the Vikings felt like winners.

Singles players Jackson VanBergen and Ashton Trnka each won the championship at their flight. VanBergen’s win broke what coach Greg McManus said was a recent stranglehold by Mona Shores of the title at first singles. (Shores did win the team title.)

VanBergen claimed his 98th career victory in the finals, defeating North Muskegon’s Jack Dobb in a highly competitive match, 6-1, 3-6, 10-4. VanBergen won his previous two matches in straight sets.

McManus said that, looking at comparable scores, Dobb is an opponent VanBergen should defeat easily, but the Norseman has a knack for delivering a tough match, and he did again Saturday. However, VanBergen was able to come out on top.

Trnka had to battle his way to the top spot with two three-set wins. In his second match, Trnka edged North Muskegon’s Tommy Schanhals, 6-2, 3-6, 10-3. He then moved on to the finals against Shores’ Kayden Hellmann and battled out a 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 victory.

The rest of Whitehall’s team didn’t do badly either, as every flight finished in at least third place. The Vikings had two other flights reach the finals — Rob Hentschel, at fourth singles, and Christian Smolen/River Morrison, at second doubles. Both fell to Mona Shores opponents in the finals, Smolen/Morrison doing so in a close three-set battle, 6-0, 1-6, 10-8.

The rest of the Vikings each took third. Ryan Findorff, at third singles, won his third-place match over Western Michigan Christian’s Christopher Newhouse, 6-2, 6-3. Whitehall’s three doubles pairs all took third — Austin Groeneveld/Evan Luce, Christopher Mark/Luke DeRose, and Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen.

Reeths-Puffer finished in fifth place in the city meet. Their full results were not reported.

Vikings cruise past Fremont

WHITEHALL — Whitehall had no trouble with Coastal Conference foe Fremont Wednesday by a 7-1 score. Six of its wins came by straight sets.

The Vikings’ top singles players were particularly dominant. Jackson VanBergen earned career win #99 with a 6-0, 6-0 win, and Ashton Trnka picked up a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Ryan Findorff posted a 6-0, 6-0 win of his own.

Whitehall swept the four doubles flights. River Morrison/Christian Smolen earned a 6-0, 6-0 win, and Austin Groeneveld/Evan Luce won by a 6-1, 6-1 score. Steven Cullen/Aiden Raymond won 6-3, 6-4, and Luke DeRose/Samuel Cole picked up the most competitive win of the day, a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over Michael Silvernail/Cole Workman.

Rockets down Fruitport, 6-2

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer defeated Fruitport Monday in an O-K Black Conference match, 6-2.

The Rockets won all four singles matches, but had to work for them; three were in three sets each.

The most lopsided R-P win came from Cade Alderink, who won a 6-1, 6-1 match at fourth singles. The rest of the Rockets’ singles wins went the distance. Dylan Dahlstrom defeated Jordan Hennings at first singles, 3-6, 6-3 6-3. John Turner edged Alexander Leonard at second singles, 1-6, 7-5, 6-0. Jake Vandenbosch picked up a win over Caleb Foy at third singles, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The Rockets also battled out a three-set win at second doubles, where Eric Yang/Tyler Tallefson edged Davis Gilbert/Richard Riekse, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Zade Rogers/Alex Orchard won their third singles match over Keith Lykens/Cole Foy, 6-2, 7-6.