BROOKLYN — Whitehall sophomore Ryann Jibson registered the highlight among local athletes from last Saturday’s state cross-country finals at Michigan International Speedway, earning her first all-state honor by coming in 15th place in the Division 2 girls’ race.

Jibson, whose all-state run made her the first Whitehall girl since Maya Hector in 2015 to earn the honor, led the Vikings to a 20th-place finish overall at the meet out of the 27 teams.

Jibson’s time was 18:53.9, faster than she’d ever run prior to the previous week’s regionals. That was especially impressive given the course, which was unforgiving and muddy due to wet weather the week leading up to the race.

Ariana Treat was the second Viking to finish, coming in 89th place and posting a time of 20:16.0. Isabelle Uganski came in 119th with a time of 20:33.0. Hayli Fagan placed 196th and had a time of 21:34.8. Olivia Tjapkes closed out Whitehall’s scoring, in 233rd place, with a time of 22:54.2.

Also for Whitehall, Neva Hundt placed 237th with a time of 23:11.4, and Bailey Pierson was 239th with a time of 23:13.2.

Addison Bluhm, an individual qualifier, finished in 78th place in the boys’ meet with a time of 17:08.1.

“I’m so impressed with their hard work this season,” Whitehall coach Courtney Shear said of her runners. “We overall have a young team, and I’m already looking forward to attacking next season.”

Montague boys

finish in 18th

Montague’s boys cross-country team ran well at the Division 3 state meet last Saturday, coming in 18th place out of the 27 qualifying teams.

The Wildcats had their usual tightly-grouped pack, as only 32 seconds separated the five scoring runners.

Adam Wolffis was the first of those scorers, coming in 117th place with a time of 17:59.0. Cale Coppess came in right behind him in 118th, with a time of 18:01.1. Michael McKeown was directly behind Coppess, placing 120th with his time of 18:03.6.

Owen Fairchild and Kaden Hainer closed out the scoring with their own consecutive finishes. Fairchild was 172nd in a time of 18:29.8, and Hainer was 173rd in a time of 18:31.0. Also for the Wildcats, Conner Raeth came in 190th (18:45.6) and Clay Jancek was 203rd (18:58.9).

“I think as a coach the pack running is always the best way to go,” Montague coach Terry Fick said of his team, which made its first state trip under his leadership. “Having Adam as the number one runner has actually worked out great for us because he is our number one runner, but he’s not way out there. The guys still believe each meet that any one of them can beat him, and with that chase pack we never know who’s going to be number two, three, four, five or six.

“This team actually has three leaders — Adam, Clay Jancek, and Michael McKeown, They all have different strengths, and when put together they do a great job of keeping things flowing smoothly.”

Rockets’ Grant

runs at state

Reeths-Puffer sophomore Klay Grant closed out his season as the Rockets’ lone state qualifier last Saturday, finishing in 108th place in the Division 1 finals.

Grant’s time was 16:42.9. In a tightly-packed race, he was 38 seconds away from earning all-state status.