TRAVERSE CITY — Whitehall will return to the Division 4 state meet after earning its spot at Thursday’s regional tournament. The Vikings finished third behind Ludington and Traverse City St. Francis, but accrued enough points to earn a trip to the finals at Hope College.

The Vikings again used depth to accomplish their goal. All eight flights made it to the semifinals at the tournament.

Whitehall won regional titles at two flights. Jackson VanBergen earned a title at first singles, and fourth doubles pair Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen also won the regional championship.

Each of Whitehall’s other six flights reached the semifinals. Those players were Ashton Trnka, Ryan Findorff and Rob Hentschel among singles players, and Evan Luce/Austin Groeneveld, Christian Smolen/River Morrison and Luke DeRose/Christopher Mark among doubles players.

Vikings down

Reeths-Puffer

WHITEHALL — Whitehall defeated Reeths-Puffer Wednesday in a regional tune-up match, 6-2.

The Vikings only allowed two points in the three singles matches played (Cade Alderink of R-P won at fourth singles by default). Jackson VanBergen and Ashton Trnka each won 6-0, 6-0, while Ryan Findorff won his third singles match 6-0, 6-2.

The doubles matches were more competitive, though Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen did win a 6-0, 6-0 match as well. At third singles, R-P picked up its lone on-court win, as Zade Rogers/Alex Orchard fought off Luke DeRose/Christopher Mark in a tight match, 2-6, 7-6(3), 10-3. River Morrison/Rob Hentschel won at second doubles, 6-2, 6-3, and Austin Groeneveld/Evan Luce picked up a 6-0, 7-6(2) win over Ben Westerhof/Pat Eilers of R-P.

Whitehall goes 0-2 at tri

GRAND HAVEN — Whitehall lost a pair of matches Monday in a tri at Grand Haven. The Vikings lost 5-3 to Grand Haven and 6-2 to Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

Jackson VanBergen was the only Viking to win both his matches on the day. The senior first singles player edged the Cougars’ Ben Clay, 6-7(8), 6-2, 10-5 and then won 8-6 over Isaac Postema of Grand Haven in a one-set match.

Winning one match each for Whitehall were Ashton Trnka at second singles, Ryan Findorff at third singles, and Austin Groeneveld/Evan Luce at first doubles. Trnka and Findorff won 8-0 over Buccaneers’ opponents, and Groeneveld/Luce fought out a 3-6, 6-0, 10-7 win against GRCC.

VanBergen wins 100th match

WHITEHALL — Whitehall took third place last Saturday at a competitive Coastal Conference meet, ending up only a few points behind league champion Ludington.

Highlighting the Vikings’ performance was first singles player Jackson VanBergen claiming his 100th career victory by downing Fremont’s Blake Boerger in the first round, 6-0, 6-1. VanBergen would win his 101st match later that day before dropping the conference championship match, which was pushed to Monday.

The Vikings didn’t have any flights win the conference, but scored a lot of points with their depth. Three flights, including VanBergen, earned second place in the league. Ashton Trnka and Robby Hentschel, at second and fourth singles respectively, also finished second. Third singles player Ryan Findorff and fourth doubles pair Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen each took third place in the league. Whitehall’s other three doubles pairs each won one match at the tournament.