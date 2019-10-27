HOLLAND — Whitehall first singles player Jackson VanBergen finished up his varsity career in impressive style last weekend at the Division 4 state tournament at Hope College, making the longest run by a #1 singles player at the school in 16 years. In all, Whitehall tied for 15th place, scoring five points.

The last time a Whitehall player had made the #1 singles semifinals before VanBergen was in 2003, when Nate Marshall, who was seeded #3 that year, advanced to the semis. With his run, VanBergen ended the season with a terrific 34-6 record and closed out his career with 109 victories.

VanBergen, seeded #5, received a bye to round two of the tournament, then blanked Kalamazoo Hackett’s Nicholas DeForest, 6-0, 6-0, to reach the quarterfinals, as expected. Then, the senior rallied to dominate the third set and defeat #4 seed and Coastal Conference foe Karlton Zerlaut of Grant, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-1.

VanBergen’s run ended in the semifinal match against top seed and eventual champion William Cooksey of University Liggett, who won the semifinal match 6-2, 6-0.

The senior’s run matched what he said last week that his goals have been for the season since the day he showed up to the first practice. Coach Greg McManus said last week that VanBergen’s lasting legacy to the team will be his work ethic and grind-it-out attitude.

“He’s earned everything he’s gotten,” McManus said. “He does everything the hard way. He plays long matches. He doesn’t let any point go without trying as hard as he can for it.”

Also for Whitehall, Ashton Trnka won his first-round match at #2 singles, defeating Saginaw Nouvel Catholic’s Brady Collins by a 6-1, 7-5 score before falling in round two to #5 seed Andrew Frost of Grand Rapids Catholic Central. #2 doubles pair Christian Smolen/River Morrison also won a first-round match, beating Chesaning’s Cody Brown/Levi Emmendorfer 6-3, 6-1. The duo even took a set off #4 seed Jerry Crampton/Ben Lankfer of Grand Rapids Catholic Central before falling short in round two, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3.

The other Vikings lost their first matches, although all put up good efforts, scoring at least three game wins in each defeat. Ryan Findorff, at #3 singles, and #4 doubles pair Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen each received first-round byes and fell in round two.