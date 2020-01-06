NOVI — Competing at the most star-studded wrestling tournament in Michigan, Whitehall performed well Saturday, taking seventh place out of 22 impressive teams. The Vikings scored 86 points. Host Detroit Catholic Central, a Division 1 superpower, won the meet with 284 points.

Whitehall had three wrestlers place in the top three in the elite tournament, led by senior Kayleb Venema, who was the lone Viking to make the finals. He finished in second place at 189 pounds, earning two pins and a decision win before dropping an 11-9 thriller to Davison's Max Callahan in the finals.

Max Brown and Ira Jenkins each finished third at their weight classes. Jenkins was third at 171, earning an impressive victory over the top-ranked Division 1 wrestler along the way. He had two wins by decision on the day. Brown took third at 130 and earned three wins, one each by pin, major decision and decision. He knocked off two of the top-7 ranked D-1 wrestlers on the way to his finish.

Kris Dowdell was the other Viking to place, coming in sixth place. He won three matches on the day, two by pin and one by decision. Riley Buys also picked up two wins, and Tyler Huback and Marco Moore had a victory apiece.