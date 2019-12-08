Whitehall is poised for another successful wrestling season this year, with several top grapplers returning. The Vikings will face a new challenge this season, moving up to Division 2 and competing with area foe Reeths-Puffer in the districts. That will add a new wrinkle to the Viking season under second-year coaches Justin and Collin Zeerip.

The Vikings lost three former all-state wrestlers — Trenton Blanchard, Allen Powers and Sam Baustert — to graduation, but the pipeline keeps churning out impressive athletes that should keep Whitehall rolling.

Three returning all-state wrestlers give Whitehall an enviable foundation. Senior Kayleb Venema, last year’s runner-up at 189 pounds, and sophomore Ira Jenkins, who took third as a freshman at 152, should be in line for more highlights this year. Also back from an all-state campaign is sophomore Max Brown, who was fourth at 125 a year ago. Senior Kyler Honore, who took seventh at 145 last year, is out with a knee injury suffered during football season, but will still be part of the team.

The Vikings bring back several other accomplished wrestlers, too, including Jarrean Sargent, Kris Dowdell, Jacob Haynes, Nick Blanchard, Marco Moore, Aiden Weiler and Riley Buys. They all project to be fixtures in the Viking lineup.

There’s no shortage of senior leadership on the Whitehall roster, either. Venema, Sargent and Honore are joined as seniors by Tyler Huback, Tyler Shafer and Julian Pruett.

“I hope to see them step up and lead vocally and lead by example for our underclassmen,” Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said. “I also expect some of our underclassmen like Marco Moore, Connor Young, Ira Jenkins, and Max Brown to step up as well when it comes to leadership.”

Whitehall is the prohibitive favorite to continue its West Michigan Conference dominance, as last year’s runner-up, Hart, graduated an impressive senior class last year. Still, the wrestling in the WMC is solid and Whitehall will face its share of challenges.

Out of the conference, the Vikings hope to hold up well against a challenging schedule designed to prepare its wrestlers for lengthy tournament runs. Tough meets at Allegan, Hudsonville, Grandville and Rockford, as well as Whitehall’s Rick Champion Duals at home, are always instrumental in sharpening the Vikings. The GMAA championship, which Whitehall will seek for he 13th year in a row, is a perennial highlight too.

Whitehall takes another step forward in difficulty this year, adding one of the highest-level meets in the state — the Detroit Catholic Central meet — to its slate. The Shamrocks are consistently among the top teams in the state in any division.

“This tournament is one of the toughest tournaments in the state and so we’re excited about that challenge,” Zeerip said.