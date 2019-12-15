KENT CITY — Whitehall swept Wednesday’s season-opening Kent City Quad, downing rival Montague 75-6 and defeating Zeeland East 60-15.

The Wildcats also wrestled host Kent City, dropping that match 54-14.

Montague fielded nine wrestlers for the evening, so there were five forfeits in the match against Whitehall. Each match ended in a pin except for a competitive 11-8 win by Kris Dowdell over Max Dahl at 171 pounds.

Viking pin winners were Avery Jura, Aiden Weiler, Julian Pruett, Jaiden Altgilbers, Nick Blanchard, Marco Moore and Ira Jenkins. The Wildcats scored one victory, a pin by Cale Coppess.

“We wrestled tough against them,” Montague coach Kris Maddox said. “Probably overall our best effort ever against Whitehall. Proud of the kids.”

Whitehall completed the sweep with the easy win over Zeeland East. Pruett, Alec Pruett, Blanchard, Moore, Jenkins, Kayleb Venema and Jarrean Sargent earned pin victories. Dowdell won his second decision of the night, and Max Brown picked up a victory by decision as well.

For the Wildcats against Kent City, Coppess completed a 2-0 night with a victory by technical fall. Aidan Perreault won by pin, and Dahl scored a decision win.