HART — Whitehall locked up its expected West Michigan Conference title Wednesday night at the Hart Quad, defeating the Pirates 54-16. The Vikings also knocked off Hesperia, 66-11, in a homecoming of sorts for coaches Justin and Collin Zeerip, both Panther alumni.

The Hart match didn't get off to a great start for Whitehall, which trailed 16-12 after six matches against the meat of Hart's lineup. However, the Vikings dominated after that, recording six pins in the final eight bouts to secure the win.

"That's one of our goals, to be conference champs, so we went out and accomplished that," coach Justin Zeerip said. "I'm proud of our guys. We've worked really hard all year, and it feels good to have that success."

For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's White Lake Beacon or buy our e-edition.