REMUS — Whitehall’s wrestling team put out a strong effort last Saturday at the Joe Loren Memorial Invitational at Chippewa Hills, finishing in third place behind only Eaton Rapids and the host Warriors.

The Vikings scored 217.5 team points, 6.5 behind the runner-up Chip Hills team.

Sophomores Max Brown and Ira Jenkins were Whitehall’s top performers at the meet, each winning their weight classes. Jenkins took the title at 171 pounds, winning all four of his matches with pins in the first minute of wrestling. He took out Chippewa Hills’ Trenten Wiggins in the finals. Brown was the champion at 135, earning two pins in his first two matches, then claiming a major decision win before blanking Mack Baird of Hesperia in the finals, 5-0.

The Vikings also had several wrestlers finish third: Julian Pruett (119), Riley Buys (125), Nick Blanchard (140), Marco Moore (145), Jacob Haynes (152) and Jarrean Sargent (285). Other placers were Shane Cook, who took fourth at 171; Jackson Cook, fifth at 140; Kris Dowdell, sixth at 160; and Jaiden Altgilbers, eighth at 125.

Rockets 2nd

at Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE — Reeths-Puffer took second place last Saturday at the Hudsonville Invitational, posting a 4-1 record.

The Rockets recorded wins over Hamilton (68-12), Hudsonville (72-6), Zeeland East (46-24) and the Whitehall B team (73-6). Their only loss came to Stevensville Lakeshore (42-24).

Three Rockets went 5-0: Thade Radosa, Colby Stephenson and Hunter McCall. All three dominated their victories. Stephenson won all five of his matches by pin, and Radosa and McCall each picked up four pins, plus a technical fall for Radosa.

Rockets to go 4-1 were Connor Bloomstrom, Jacob Blawat, Noah McKinnon, Jimmy Rozycki and Caleb McNeil.

Wildcats do well

at Montabella

BLANCHARD — Montague wrestled at last Saturday’s Montabella Invitational and performed well, with five Wildcats earning top-3 finishes.

Leading the way for Montague were Cale Coppess and Tristan Winkleblack, who took the top spot at 119 and 112 pounds respectively. Coppess scored three pins and two major decisions on the day, and Winkleblack had four pins and one major decision.

Also strong for the Wildcats were Aidan Perreault, who took second at 112; Owen Fairchild, who finished third at 125; and Natalie Bassett, who also placed third.