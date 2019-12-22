ALLEGAN — Whitehall sent an early message that it’s once again a team to reckon with last Saturday, claiming the championship at the Allegan Southwest Classic.

The Vikings, who are ranked third in Division 2 by MichiganGrappler.com, scored 182 points, defeating second-place Stevensville Lakeshore by 23.5 points.

Whitehall put six wrestlers into the finals at their weight classes, and three of those six won the individual title: Max Brown, Ira Jenkins and Kayleb Venema.

Brown dominated his first three matches of the tournament at 130 pounds, winning them all by pin, before edging Lakeshore’s Micah Hanau by a 3-1 decision in the finals. Jenkins pinned all three of his opponents on the day at 171, including Edwardsburg’s Caden Reece in the title match. Venema earned a pin and a major decision to reach the title match at 189, and fought off a good effort from Grand Haven’s Bronsen Jewell to claim his title.

Runners-up were Aiden Weiler at 112, Nick Blanchard at 140, and Jarrean Sargent at 285. Weiler scored a pin and a decision on the day before injury defaulting in the finals against Grand Haven’s Riley Rhone. Blanchard also earned a pin and a decision, dropping a close finals battle to Lawton’s Landyn VanWyk by a 5-0 decision. Sargent also claimed a pin and a decision, losing in the finals to Mendon’s Emmett Bingaman by pin.

Also placing for Whitehall were Marco Moore, who was fourth at 152; Connor Young, fifth at 160; and Riley Buys, fifth at 125.

Rockets 2nd

at Grandville meet

GRANDVILLE — Reeths-Puffer finished second at last Saturday’s Grandville Challenge, which featured six schools. The Rockets scored 185 points, finishing 22 behind champion Battle Creek Lakeview.

The Rockets put 10 wrestlers on the mat, and all of them placed in the top three, including six weight-class champions. Returning state qualifier Hunter McCall was one of them, winning at 215 pounds by pinning all four of his opponents. Colby Stephenson took the title at 189 with three pins, a technical fall and a major decision. Jimmy Rozycki won at 152 with three decision wins and a pin, and Thade Radosa pinned all four of his opponents to win at 145. Alex Chipman earned three pins, a major decision and a decision at 135. Caleb McNeil, the Rockets’ sixth winner, won a pin and a major decision to place first at 160.

Kaden Edwards took second at 140 with a 3-1 record. Placing third were Jacob Blawat at 125, Connor Bloomstrom at 112 and Payton Dobben at 171.

Montague takes 9th

at Hemlock

HEMLOCK —Montague finished ninth at last Saturday’s Hemlock Invitational, with six Wildcat wrestlers placing.

The top performer for the Wildcats was Cale Coppess, who took first place at 119 pounds. Coppess scored a major decision over Breckenridge’s Derek Mayle in the finals, 19-9.

Taking third for Montague were Kevin Roll and Max Dahl. Aidan Perreault was fourth, and Tristan Winkleblack and Logan Fairchild each finished in fifth.

Whitehall defeats

Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN — Whitehall secured an impressive dual victory over Division 1 opponent Grand Haven Wednesday night, beating the Buccaneers 34-26.

The Bucs dominated at the lower weights, taking wins at five of the seven lowest weight classes, but the Vikings racked up wins at the higher weights to secure the dual.

A pair of Vikings, Max Brown and Jarrean Sargent, earned victories by pin, and Marco Moore picked up a major decision. Decision wins came to Whitehall wrestlers Julian Pruett, Nick Blanchard, Kris Dowdell and Kayleb Venema. Blanchard’s win came by ultimate tiebreaker. Ira Jenkins won his match by forfeit.

“It was a great atmosphere for our kids and I thought that our kids showed a lot of heart,” Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said.

Rockets sweep

home matches

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer opened O-K Black Conference action with a dominating 59-9 win over Fruitport Wednesday, and completed a sweep of its home double dual by beating Grand Rapids Catholic Central 68-12.

The Rockets only lost one contested match all night; they didn’t field wrestlers at 103 or at 119 pounds, enabling opponents to score forfeits. Outside of that, it was R-P’s night.

A slew of Rockets earned 2-0 records for the evening. Leading the way were two-pin winners Noah McKinnon, Alex Chipman and Payton Dobben. Colby Stephenson scored a pin and a technical fall, and Kaden Edwards had a pin and a decision victory. Hunter McCall, Thade Radosa, Caleb McNeil and Jimmy Rozycki each had a pin and a win by forfeit. Jacob Blawat added a major decision and a decision, and Connor Bloomstrom had a major decision and a win by forfeit.

Montague earns

first win

SCOTTVILLE — Montague split its matches Wednesday at the Mason County Central Quad, earning its first dual victory of the season by beating Holton 46-27 in the second match.

The Wildcats competed well in their West Michigan Conference match against the Spartans as well, falling short by a 37-26 margin.

Four Montague wrestlers posted perfect 2-0 records for the day: Kevin Roll, Aidan Perreault, Tristan Winkleblack and Cale Coppess. In addition, Wildcats Logan Fairchild, Owen Fairchild, Natalie Bassett, Presley Davis, Michael Moore, Max Dahl, Logan Kahl and Timo Seiwald each won a match.