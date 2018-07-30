As I stood in line at the bank, Friday, the bank manager approached me and whispered kind words into my ear. She thanked me for how I close the services for my client families. She had recently attended the funeral of my cousin’s husband and wanted to express her appreciation for my closing statements. I appreciate her encouragements.
At the close of every funeral, I always come forward and thank family and friends, on behalf of the survivors, for their attendance and support during what is definitely the most difficult ritual accompanying death; the lowering of the loved one into the earth and sealing their grave with soil. At that moment, fear, panic, and pain rush into the hearts of the survivors.
Read the entire article in the Beacon print or e-editions.