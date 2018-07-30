Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.